Maine to get 1st engineered-lumber office building

MaineBiz has the story (here):
The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000-square-foot office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor.
The project will showcase the unique material and its construction, provide training in the use of the product and will be the first to implement new building codes to facilitate its adoption.