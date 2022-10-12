PFAS in deer meat

I’ve got a hunter coming to my property this season to hopefully thin the eat-everything-in-sight herd. She does it for the meat, but perhaps that’s not a good idea – PFAS, those incredibly useful chemicals that were put in everything before we realized they were carcinogenic and very long-lasting in the environment – have been found in some deer in New Hampshire and Maine.

There are “do not eat deer meat” postings in some locations, although none that I know of in NH. The state does recommend not to eat deer liver, since toxins accumulate there. Here’s the state information guide on PFAS in deer.

Time magazine has an article about the issue today here – focusing on Maine.