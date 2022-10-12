When it rains, it pours. Thanks a lot, climate change.

From EurekaAlert:

“They found that when it’s rained in recent decades, it’s rained more. In most regions, the intensity of the rainfall has shifted from lighter to more moderate and often heavy deluges.

When it rained east of the Rocky Mountains in recent decades, about 5% more precipitation fell. When it rained over the Pacific Coast or Rocky Mountains, however, no intensity changes were observed. Climate model simulations have previously predicted increases in precipitation intensity, particularly during extreme events, but the Northwestern study examined historically observed precipitation data across all intensities — and found a systematic shift in precipitation intensity in many parts of the country. “

No wonder the secretary of transportation was talking about culverts. They’re going to be washed out a lot more in future!

The full article with links is here: https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/967444