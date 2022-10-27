Two NH school districts get electric bus grants

Electric school buses make a ton of sense. There’s less tailpipe pollution while they’re idling in the schoolyard or waiting for a line of 7-year-olds to scramble aboard, operating costs are much less, and there are vehicle-to-grid possibilities with these battery-filled objects that sit around doing nothing much of the time. School districts can make a bit of money using them as stationary batteries if they play their cards right.

But there are big up-front costs, both for the expensive machines and the upgrades to electrical systems in garages. So it makes sense that the EPA is providing big grants to jump-start the process – almost $1 billion for 387 school districts in every state, some trival areas and overseas possessions.

That includes two NH school districts: Weare and Rumney. Details are here.