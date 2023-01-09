N.H. patents through Jan. 8

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 8

C-Arm With Integrated CT System

DEDICATED2IMAGING, LLC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11540792 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2021) developed by Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts, for “C-arm with integrated CT system.”

System and Method for Applying Force to a Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11543336 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by six inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dirk A. Van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Grant A. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; John C. Anastasiou, New Boston, New Hampshire; Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire; and Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for applying force to a device.”

VRAN With PCIe Fronthaul

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544211 B2, initially filed April 20, 2020) developed by three inventors Ofir Ben Ari Katzav, Zur Itshak, Israel; David Johnston, Westford, Massachusetts; and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “VRAN with PCIe fronthaul.”

Out-Of-Band Monitoring and Provisioning

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11546204 B2, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by six inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Randy Rutherford, Bedford, New Hampshire; Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire; Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts; Babak Jafarian, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Out-of-band monitoring and provisioning.”

System and Method for Storing and Retrieving Data in Different Data Spaces

EPISERVER INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544242 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2018) developed by Spencer Eldon Pingry, Leesburg, Virginia, and Jonathan Bartholomew Mulieri, Broadlands, Virginia, for “System and method for storing and retrieving data in different data spaces.”

Footwear Insole

HBN SHOE, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11540588 B1, initially filed Nov. 24, 2021) developed by Howard Dananberg, Stowe, Vermont, and Brian G. R. Hughes, San Antonio, Texas, for “Footwear insole.”

System and Method for Navigating a Turn by an Autonomous Vehicle

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11543826 B2, initially filed March 26, 2021) developed by Siyuan Huang, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for navigating a turn by an autonomous vehicle.”

Anti-Cd3-Binding Domains and Antibodies Comprising Them, and Methods for Their Generation and Use

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11542330 B2, initially filed May 8, 2018) developed by five inventors Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Robert Pejchal, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Maximiliano Vasquez, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Monica Wai Ling Leung, Summit, New Jersey, for “Anti-CD3-binding domains and antibodies comprising them, and methods for their generation and use.”

Conveyor Idler

NHI MECHANICAL MOTION, LLC, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0974693 S1, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by three inventors Kevin J. Guay, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Alexander J. Moskalenko, Springfield, New Hampshire; and Zachary P. Kerin, White River Junction, Vermont, for “Conveyor idler.”

Isolation and Analysis of Terpenes

ORANGE PHOTONICS, INC., New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11543334 B2, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by Dylan Elmer Wilks, New London, New Hampshire, for “Isolation and analysis of terpenes.”

Inducer Assembly for a Turbine Engine

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Schenectady, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541340 B2, initially filed May 20, 2021) developed by eleven inventors Timothy Deryck Stone, Liberty Township, Ohio; Gregory Michael Laskowski, Rowley, Massachusetts; Robert Proctor, West Chester, Ohio; Curtis Stover, Mason, Ohio; Robert Francis Manning, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Victor Hugo Silva Correia, Milton Mills, New Hampshire; Jared Peter Buhler, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Robert Carl Murray, Rotterdam, New York; Corey Bourassa, Mechanicville, New York; Byron Andrew Pritchard, Jr., Loveland, Ohio; and Jonathan Russell Ratzlaff, Loveland, Ohio, for “Inducer assembly for a turbine engine.”

Mating Backplane for High Speed, High Density Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11546983 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2020) developed by four inventors Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Dover, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Mating backplane for high speed, high density electrical connector.”

Plumbing Control Device

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11543278 B2, initially filed July 25, 2018) developed by three inventors Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Kyle McGurn, Reading, Massachusetts; and Evan Joseph Sultana, Mansfield, Massachusetts, for “Plumbing control device.”

Processing Electronic Communications to Promote Achievement

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544462 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2018) developed by four inventors Paul R. Bastide, Boxford, Massachusetts; Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Liam S. Harpur, Dublin, Ireland; and Lin Sun, Cary, North Carolina, for “Processing electronic communications to promote achievement.”

Advanced Sputter Targets for Ion Generation

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11542594 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by Graham Wright, Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Klaus Becker, Kensington, New Hampshire, for “Advanced sputter targets for ion generation.”

Network Generated Precision Time

T-MOBILE INNOVATIONS LLC, Overland Park, Kansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11546866 B1, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by four inventors Lyle W. Paczkowski, Mission Hills, Kansas; Peter Paul Dawson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ronald R. Marquardt, Woodinville, Washington; and Walter F. Rausch, Olathe, Kansas, for “Network generated precision time.”

Machine Learning Based Video Compression

DISNEY ENTERPRISES, INC., Burbank, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544606 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2019) developed by four inventors Stephan Marcel Mandt, Santa Monica, California; Christopher Schoers, Zurich, Switzerland; Jun Han, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Salvator D. Lombardo, Glendale, California, for “Machine learning based video compression.”

Active Base Apparatus

PPIP, LLC, Chandler, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 11546764 B2, initially filed March 29, 2021) developed by four inventors Michael Fong, Chandler, Arizona; Neric Hsin-wu Fong, Tempe, Arizona; Teddy David Thomas, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Haydn Bennett Taylor, Detroit, Michigan, for “Active base apparatus.”

Chimeric Antigen Receptors Targeting TIM-1

CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC., Hampton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541076 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) developed by six inventors Terrance A. Stadheim, Lyme, New Hampshire; Joana M. Murad, Hanover, New Hampshire; Jake Reder, Hanover, New Hampshire; Henry C. Marsh, Jr., Reading, Massachusetts; Li-Zhen He, Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Tibor Keler, Pipersville, Pennsylvania, for “Chimeric antigen receptors targeting TIM-1.”

Cable Hose With Embedded Features

THE ESAB GROUP INC., Florence, South Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11545280 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2018) developed by three inventors Andrew Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire; and Ryan Lynaugh, Cornish, New Hampshire, for “Cable hose with embedded features.”

Monolithic Vector Processor Configured to Operate on Variable Length Vectors Using a Vector Length Register

OPTIMUM SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Tarrytown, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544214 B2, initially filed May 12, 2015) developed by nine inventors Mayan Moudgill, Chappaqua, New York; Gary J. Nacer, Morris Plains, New Jersey; C. John Glossner, Nashua, New Hampshire; Arthur Joseph Hoane, Yonkers, New York; Paul Hurtley, White Plains, New York; Murugappan Senthilvelan, Carmel, New York; Pablo Balzola, Madrid, Spain; Vitaly Kalashnikov, Norwalk, Connecticut; and Sitij Agrawal, Irvington, New Jersey, for “Monolithic vector processor configured to operate on variable length vectors using a vector length register.”

Patient-Centric Clinical Knowledge Discovery System

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544587 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2017) developed by five inventors Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; Sheikh Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Junyi Liu, Windham, New Hampshire; Kathy Mi Young Lee, Westford, Massachusetts; and Vivek Varma Datla, Ashland, Massachusetts, for “Patient-centric clinical knowledge discovery system.”

Spray Nozzle

MEDMIX SWITZERLAND AG, Haag, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541406 B2, initially filed March 30, 2020) developed by three inventors Ryan Pelletier, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Hayden Turner, Ayer, Massachusetts; and Robert Lindsey, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Spray nozzle.”

Integrated Multiple Actuator Electro-Hydraulic Units

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541713 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by six inventors Joseph Thomas Belter, Somerville, Massachusetts; Clive Tucker, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts; Jack A. Ekchian, Belmont, Massachusetts; Zackary Martin Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and John A. Laplante, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Integrated multiple actuator electro-hydraulic units.”

Fluid Flow Control and Delivery via Multiple Fluid Pumps

FRESENIUS KABI USA, LLC, Lake Zurich, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11542936 B2, initially filed March 24, 2017) developed by Jesse E. Ambrosina, Topsfield, Massachusetts, and Benjamin G. Powers, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Fluid flow control and delivery via multiple fluid pumps.”

Additive Manufacturing System Using a Pulse Modulated Laser for Two-Dimensional Printing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541481 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by four inventors Andrew J. Bayramian, Marblehead, Massachusetts; James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Yiyu Shen, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for “Additive manufacturing system using a pulse modulated laser for two-dimensional printing.”

Apparatus, System, Method, and Computer-Readable Recording Medium for Displaying Transport Indicators on a Physiological Monitoring Device

Two inventors, Lianna Colombo, Phoenix, Arizona, and Philip Collins, Nashua, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11545259 B2, initially filed May 23, 2020) for “Apparatus, system, method, and computer-readable recording medium for displaying transport indicators on a physiological monitoring device.”

Semi-Supervised Classification With Stacked Autoencoder

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544529 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2017) developed by eight inventors Reza Ghaeini, Malden, Massachusetts; Sheikh Sadid Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; Kathy Lee, Westford, Massachusetts; Vivek Datla, Ashland, Massachusetts; Ashequl Qadir, Melrose, Massachusetts; Junyi Liu, Windham, New Hampshire; and Aaditya Prakash, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Semi-supervised classification with stacked autoencoder.”

Applying Machine Learning Techniques to Discover Security Impacts of Application Programming Interfaces

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11544384 B2, initially filed April 12, 2019) developed by six inventors Kristofer A. Duer, Manchester, New Hampshire; John T. Peyton, Jr., Arlington, Massachusetts; Babita Sharma, Missassauga, Canada; David E. Stewart, Bedford, Massachusetts; Jason N. Todd, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; and Shu Wang, Richmond Hill, Canada, for “Applying machine learning techniques to discover security impacts of application programming interfaces.”

CD38 Modulating Antibody

BLACK BELT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED, Stevenage, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11542338 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2018) developed by nine inventors Anne Goubier, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Simone Filosto, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Pascal Merchiers, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Nina Eissler, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Hemanta Baruah, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “CD38 modulating antibody.”