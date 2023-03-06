N.H. patents through March 5

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 5.

***

Apparatus for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT CORPORATION, Hudson, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11591714 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire; Santhanaraghavan Parthasarathy, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire; and David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for producing bulk silicon carbide.”

***

Respiratory Therapy Condensation Adaptor

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11590312 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2019) developed by William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, and Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland, for “Respiratory therapy condensation adaptor.”

***

Single-Chain Polymer-Based Target Receptors for Use in Electrochemical Detection of Target Analytes

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11592443 B2, initially filed June 11, 2020) developed by three inventors Edward Song, Durham, New Hampshire; William Rudolf Seitz, Durham, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey M. Halpern, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Single-chain polymer-based target receptors for use in electrochemical detection of target analytes.”

***

Pipe Fitting With Positive Installation Indicator

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11592127 B2, initially filed March 24, 2021) developed by four inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jeffrey Brian Shaffer, Lipan, Texas; and Ronald Pound, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Pipe fitting with positive installation indicator.”

***

Traffic Shaping and End-To-End Prioritization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11595300 B2, initially filed May 18, 2021) developed by Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Traffic shaping and end-to-end prioritization.”

***

RFID System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11593605 B2, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by three inventors James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Eric J. VanWyk, Sommerville, Massachusetts, for “RFID system and method.”

***

Synthesizing Disparate Database Entries for Hardware Component Identification

CAMP SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC., Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11593681 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by six inventors Heather O Levesque, New Brunswick, Canada; James E Allman, Jr., Mephis, Tennessee; Lisa K Garcia, Olive Branch, Mississippi; Jason W Buhro, Austin, Texas; Sean M Lanagan, Concord, Massachusetts; and John P Herrman, Eads, Tennessee, for “Synthesizing disparate database entries for hardware component identification.”

***

Methods of Identification and Use of Nematicide Compounds

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11589588 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2020) developed by three inventors Richard H. Cote, Lee, New Hampshire; Karyn B. Cahill, Durham, New Hampshire; and Kevin D. Schuster, Rochester, New York, for “Methods of identification and use of nematicide compounds.”

***

Expandable Solar-Powered Light

LUMINAID LAB LLC, Littleton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11592147 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2022) developed by Anna Stork, Chicago, Illinois, and Andrea Sreshta, Chicago, Illinois, for “Expandable solar-powered light.”

***

Pre-Assembled Coupling Assemblies With Pipe Fitting

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11592129 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2018) developed by three inventors Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pre-assembled coupling assemblies with pipe fitting.”

***

Modular Display System With Wireless Mesh Networking

CIRRUS SYSTEMS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11594173 B1, initially filed Dec. 21, 2021) developed by three inventors Stephen David Rycyna, III, Stratham, New Hampshire; Roshan Barua, Falmouth, Maine; and Christian Knight, Saco, Maine, for “Modular display system with wireless mesh networking.”

***

Shoe With Knit Upper Having Thermoplastic Yarn Regions

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11589651 B2, initially filed Nov. 27, 2019) developed by four inventors Ryan Polgar, Greenland, New Hampshire; Mattias Verfl, Greenland, New Hampshire; Laura Greelish, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Wai Ming Leung, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe with knit upper having thermoplastic yarn regions.”

***

Dielectric Substrate and Method of Forming the Same

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS CORPORATION, Solon, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596064 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Theresa M. Besozzi, Milford, Massachusetts, for “Dielectric substrate and method of forming the same.”

***

Artificial Intelligence for Robust Drug Dilution Detection

MERATIVE US L.P., Ann Arbor, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11593814 B2, initially filed April 17, 2020) developed by six inventors Ramani R. Routray, San Jose, California; Venkat K. Balagurusamy, Suffern, New York; Ashwin Dhinesh Kumar, Ossining, New York; Donna N Eng Dillenberger, Yorktown Heights, New York; Bruce Light Hillsberg, San Carlos, California; and Mark Dudman, Seabrook Beach, New Hampshire, for “Artificial intelligence for robust drug dilution detection.”

***

Identifying Optimal Paths in an All-Photonics Network

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11595123 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Said Tabet, Austin, Texas; Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; and Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Identifying optimal paths in an all-photonics network.”

***

Systems for a Turbocharger

TRANSPORTATION IP HOLDINGS, LLC, Norwalk, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11591931 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by seven inventors Christopher Joseph Homison, Wattsburg, Pennsylvania; Louis Kobielski, Sherman, New York; Daniel Edward Loringer, Erie, Pennsylvania; Richard Scott, Greenville, South Carolina; Lukas Johnson, Edinboro, Pennsylvania; Jared Vaughn, Derry, New Hampshire; and Raghav Kulkarni, Bangalore, India, for “Systems for a turbocharger.”

***

Smile Correction Using FAC Lens Deformation

TERADIODE, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11594863 B2, initially filed March 13, 2020) developed by Michael Deutsch, Derry, New Hampshire, and Daqing Wang, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Smile correction using FAC lens deformation.”