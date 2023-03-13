N.H. patents through March 12

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 12.

Sporting Implement

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0980361 S1, initially filed Nov. 23, 2020) developed by Dominique Plante, Pointe-Claire, Canada, and Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, for “Sporting implement.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11597541 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2021) developed by four inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Collapsible Monopole Antenna for Space-Disadvantaged Cylindrical Platforms

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11600910 B1, initially filed Dec. 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire; and William K. Grefe, San Diego, California, for “Collapsible monopole antenna for space-disadvantaged cylindrical platforms.”

Natural Language User Interface for Computer-Aided Design Systems

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11599086 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2018) developed by James L. Jacobs, II, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Natural language user interface for computer-aided design systems.”

Method and System for Identifying Target Platform

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11599816 B2, initially filed Dec. 24, 2019) developed by Ronald James Frank, San Dimas, California, for “Method and system for identifying target platform.”

Detector Array Yield Recovery

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11600654 B2, initially filed July 15, 2021) developed by three inventors Logan G. Stewart, Portland, Oregon; Andrew S. Huntington, Banks, Oregon; and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Detector array yield recovery.”

Liquid Pumping Cassettes and Associated Pressure Distribution Manifold and Related Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11598329 B2, initially filed May 23, 2022) developed by five inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Benjamin E. Colburn, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Joseph M. Rauseo, Manchester, New Hampshire; Benjamin J. Doucette, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Marc J. Gorayeb, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Liquid pumping cassettes and associated pressure distribution manifold and related methods.”

RFID System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11600924 B2, initially filed May 14, 2021) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for ”RFID system.”

Temperature Sensing of a Photodetector Array

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11601733 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Temperature sensing of a photodetector array.”

Porous Scaffolds for Electrochemically-Controlled Reversible Capture and Release of Alkenes

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596877 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2018) developed by five inventors Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire; Xiaoping Zhang, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Lukasz K. Mendecki, White River Junction, Vermont; Zheng Meng, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Michael Ko, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Porous scaffolds for electrochemically-controlled reversible capture and release of alkenes.”

System and Method for Nulling or Suppressing Interfering Signals in Dynamic Conditions

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEM INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11601214 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2019) developed by three inventors Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire; Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; and Egor V. Degtiarev, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “System and method for nulling or suppressing interfering signals in dynamic conditions.”

Hand Tool for Assembling and Disassembling Roller Chain

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11597066 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2020) developed by three inventors Benjamin A. Wilson, Sam Jose, California; Jason M. Overson, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Hand tool for assembling and disassembling roller chain.”

Methods of Immunosuppression Comprising Administering an Anti-Cd154 Antibody

IMMUNEXT, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596689 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2020) developed by three inventors Jay Rothstein, Norwich, Vermont; Robert George Edward Holgate, Royston, United Kingdom; and Arron Hearn, Ely, United Kingdom, for “Methods of immunosuppression comprising administering an anti-CD154 antibody.”

TMR Assembly Having a Heat Sink

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11598830 B1, initially filed March 4, 2022) developed by four inventors Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, for ”TMR assembly having a heat sink.”

Retractable Control Fins for Underwater Vehicles

SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11597485 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2020) developed by four inventors Christopher G. Van Valkenburgh, Manchester, New Hampshire; Richard N. Jorgenson, Amherst, New Hampshire; Gary M. Shapiro, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Jerrod S. Allen, Austin, Texas, for “Retractable control fins for underwater vehicles.”

Magnetic-Field Sensor With Test Pin for Control of Signal Range and/or Offset

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11598655 B2, initially filed July 13, 2021) developed by Kevin Maffei, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic-field sensor with test pin for control of signal range and/or offset.”

Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596732 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2019) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Fluid delivery systems and methods.”

Adaptable Control for Autonomous Maritime Vehicles

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11597481 B2, initially filed April 8, 2020) developed by Julia E. Filiberti, Arlington, Virginia, and Ronald M. Carvalho, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Adaptable control for autonomous maritime vehicles.”

Multi-Phase Power Regulator

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11601058 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2020) developed by six inventors Kuang-Yao Cheng, Bedford, New Hampshire; Wenkai Wu, East Greenwich, Rhode Island; Preetam Tadeparthy, Bangalore, India; Nancy Zhang, Westford, Massachusetts; Dattatreya Baragur Suryanarayana, Bangalore, India; and Naga Venkata Prasadu Mangina, Bangalore, India, for “Multi-phase power regulator.”

Medical Device Integrated With Portable Display and Functionality

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596801 B2, initially filed March 27, 2020) developed by six inventors Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Paolo Giacometti, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Timothy F Stever, Lowell, Massachusetts; Frederick K Newey, Pelham, New Hampshire; Andrew E Fleischacker, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Suzanne Crowell, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Medical device integrated with portable display and functionality.”

Plug

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0980168 S1, initially filed Oct. 1, 2020) developed by nine inventors David Chan, Xiamen, China; Wonder Wang, Xiamen, China; Bob Tang, Xiamen, China; Martin Li, Xiamen, China; Smith Wu, Xiamen, China; Jason Si, Toronto, Canada; Sam Kocsis, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ba Pham, Toronto, Canada; and Brian Kirk, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Plug.”

Systems, Devices, and Methods for Developing a Model for Use When Performing Oximetry and/or Pulse Oximetry and Systems, Devices, and Methods for Using a Fetal Oximetry Model to Determine a Fetal Oximetry Value

RAYDIANT OXIMETRY, INC., San Ramon, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596361 B2, initially filed May 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Neil Padharia Ray, Sacramento, California; Jana Kainerstorfer, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Adam Jacobs, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Andrew Prescott, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Systems, devices, and methods for developing a model for use when performing oximetry and/or pulse oximetry and systems, devices, and methods for using a fetal oximetry model to determine a fetal oximetry value.”

Control System for a Rehabilitation and Exercise Electromechanical Device

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11596829 B2, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana, for “Control system for a rehabilitation and exercise electromechanical device.”

Solar Canopy System With Roll-Formed Structural Components

RBI SOLAR, INC., Cincinnati, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11601086 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Solar canopy system with roll-formed structural components.”

Anti-E-Selectin Antibodies, Compositions and Methods of Use

PFIZER INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11597770 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2021) developed by nine inventors James Reasoner Apgar, Newton, Massachusetts; Sheryl Rubio Bowley, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Joanne Elizabeth-Ayriss Elwell, Salisbury, United Kingdom; Laura Lin, Weston, Massachusetts; Jatin Narula, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Chuenlei Parng, Lexington, Massachusetts; Debra Denene Pittman, Windham, New Hampshire; Swapnil Rakhe, Acton, Massachusetts; and Chihyi Vincent Yu, Arlington, Massachusetts, for ”Anti-E-selectin antibodies, compositions and methods of use.”