N.H. patents through March 26

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 26.

***

Methods for Serving Interactive Content to a User

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11604918 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2020) developed by seven inventors Connor Francis Doherty, New York, New York; David Michael Goligorsky, New York, New York; Shawn Sprockett, New York, New York; Eric (Ge) Wu, New York, New York; YimingBao, New York, New York; FirecrowSilvernight, New York, New York; and David Sebag, New York, New York, for “Methods for serving interactive content to a user.”

***

Distributed Multi-Hng Son

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606703 B2, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by ten inventors PoojanTanna, Nashua, New Hampshire; Harish Kumar Lohar, Nashua, New Hampshire; VikramKarandikar, Nashua, New Hampshire; MohitChugh, Nashua, New Hampshire; RaviNathwani, Pune, India; ApekshaJain, Nashua, New Hampshire; PrateekBatra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael C. Silva, East Sandwich, Massachusetts; Bryan Panner, Windham, New Hampshire; and AmeyaGangamwar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Distributed multi-HNG son.”

***

Aerothermal Ring Structures Providing RF Isolation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606882 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2020) developed by three inventors Jonathan C. Griffin, Westford, Massachusetts; Ross T. Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Gregory J. Wunsch, Milford, New Hampshire, for ”Aerothermal ring structures providing RF isolation.”

***

Activated Aluminum Fuel

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11603587 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by Jonathan ThurstonSlocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Activated aluminum fuel.”

***

Pool Filter Cover

LARSON DESIGN, LLC, Pembroke, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0980944S1, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by Brian Larson, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Pool filter cover.”

***

Frequency and Bandwidth Agile Optical Bench

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606147 B1, initially filed June 6, 2022) developed by Michael J. Powers, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Robert Carlson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Frequency and bandwidth agile optical bench.”

***

Machine Proximate Nebulizer

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11602601 B2, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by Scott A. Leonard, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Jesse Bodwell, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Machine proximate nebulizer.”

***

Fertilizer Stick

SIMPLYGROLLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11602098 B1, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by James Reinertson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Cabot Carabott, Leominster, Massachusetts, for “Fertilizer stick.”

***

Managing Devices Within a Vehicular Communication Network

AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL SALES PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606311 B2, initially filed Aug. 20, 2020) developed by six inventors NarimanYousefi, Dana Point, California; Yongbum Kim, Los Altos Hills, California; John Walley, Ladera Ranch, California; Sherman (Xuemin) Chen, Rancho Santa Fe, California; Wael William Diab, San Francisco, California; and Nicholas Ilyadis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Managing devices within a vehicular communication network.”

***

Rerouting Network Traffic Based on Detecting Offline Connection

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606390 B1, initially filed March 30, 2021) developed by three inventors GertGrammel, Ditzingen, Germany; AjayKachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Hao Wang, Kanata, Canada, for “Rerouting network traffic based on detecting offline connection.”

***

Optical Cross-Coupling Mitigation Systems for Wavelength Beam Combining Laser Systems

TERADIODE, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11604340 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2020) developed by BienChann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Optical cross-coupling mitigation systems for wavelength beam combining laser systems.”

***

Cloudlet Computing Device With Secure Boot Operations

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11604882 B2, initially filed June 6, 2019) developed by four inventors YeluriRaghuram, Sunnyvale, California; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Nigel Thomas Cook, Boulder, Colorado; and KapilSood, Portland, Oregon, for “Cloudlet computing device with secure boot operations.”

***

Autonomous Food Station

Four inventors DovZ. Glucksman, Mattapoisett, Massachusetts; Andrew Joseph Rojee, Derry, New Hampshire; Michael David Miller, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Kent Yu, London, United Kingdom, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11605260 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2022) for “Autonomous food station.”

***

Amorphous Germanium Waveguides for Spectroscopic Sensing and Data Communication Applications

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11604147 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2021) developed by seven inventors EvelinePostelnicu, Somerville, Massachusetts; SamarthAggarwal, Ghaziabad, India; Kazumi Wada, Lexington, Massachusetts; Jurgen Michel, Arlington, Massachusetts; Lionel C. Kimerling, Concord, Massachusetts; Michelle L. Clark, Pelham, New Hampshire; and AnuradhaM. Agarwal, Weston, Massachusetts, for “Amorphous germanium waveguides for spectroscopic sensing and data communication applications.”

Razor Cartridges

DORCO CO., LTD., Seoul, South Korea has been assigned a patent (No. US 11602867 B2, initially filed Aug. 14, 2019) developed by four inventors John W. Griffin, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; Craig A. Provost, Providence, Rhode Island; William E. Tucker, Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Douglas R. Kohring, Saco, Maine, for “Razor cartridges.”

***

Signaling IP Path Tunnels for Traffic Engineering

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606250 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by three inventors TarekSaad, Ottawa, Canada; RaveendraTorvi, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Vishnu Pavan Beeram, Ashburn, Virginia, for “Signaling IP path tunnels for traffic engineering.”

***

Video Doorbell

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0980735S1, initially filed Sept. 27, 2021) developed by five inventors Thomas Burns, Mt. Sinai, New York; Jonathan Howard Biddle, San Francisco, California; Paul Douglas Grearson, Andover, Massachusetts; Mark Graziani, Salem, New Hampshire; and William Morris, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Video doorbell.”

***

Methods and Apparatuses for Use in Tuning Reactance in a Circuit Device

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11606087 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2020) developed by five inventors Ronald Eugene Reedy, San Diego, California; Dan William Nobbe, Crystal Lake, Illinois; TeroTapioRanta, San Diego, California; Cheryl V. Liss, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and David Kovac, Arlington Heights, Illinois, for “Methods and apparatuses for use in tuning reactance in a circuit device.”

***

Compression Connectors With Insulating Cover

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11605906 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2020) developed by Richard E. Robicheau, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Glen Harrison Ruggiero, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Compression connectors with insulating cover.”

***

Anti-Human Vista Antibodies

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL NV, Beerse, Belgium has been assigned a patent (No. US 11603402 B2, initially filed April 17, 2017) developed by five inventors Catherine Carriere, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Michael Molloy, Enfield, New Hampshire; Jay Rothstein, Norwich, Vermont; Linda Snyder, Pottstown, Pennsylvania; and Gordon Powers, Malvern, Pennsylvania, for “Anti-human vista antibodies and use thereof.”

***

Methods for Aligning a Light Source of an Instrument, and Related Instruments

BIOMERIEUX, INC., Durham, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11605533 B2, initially filed March 12, 2019) developed by seven inventors Ian MacGregor, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Scott Collins, Westford, Massachusetts; Jo-annLoh, Nashua, New Hampshire; Spencer Lovette, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Andrew J. Violette, Bedford, New Hampshire; James VanGordon, O’Fallon, Missouri; and Jared Bullock, Saint Louis, Missouri, for “Methods for aligning a light source of an instrument, and related instruments.”

***

***

Electrochemical Cells Having Semi-Solid Electrodes and Methods of Manufacturing the Same

24M TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11611061 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by four inventors Raymond Zagars, Quincy, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Curhan, Warwick, Rhode Island; Tristan Doherty, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Electrochemical cells having semi-solid electrodes and methods of manufacturing the same.”

***

Externally Energized Secondary Seals in Split Mechanical Seals

A.W. CHESTERTON COMPANY, Groveland, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11608898 B2, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by Henri Vincent Azibert, Windham, New Hampshire, and Robert James Powers, Salem, Massachusetts, for “Externally energized secondary seals in split mechanical seals.”

***

Systems and Methods for Addressing Pumping of Thermal Interface Materials in High-Power Laser Systems

PANASONIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11611189 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2019) developed by six inventors Bryan Lochman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Matthew Sauter, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Denninger, Bedford, Massachusetts; Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Keita Inoue, Burlington, Massachusetts; and John Roethle, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for addressing pumping of thermal interface materials in high-power laser systems.”

***

Methods and Apparatus to Start Converters Into a Pre-Biased Voltage

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11611274 B2, initially filed Jan. 7, 2021) developed by Stefan Wlodzimierz Wiktor, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brian Thomas Lynch, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Methods and apparatus to start converters into a pre-biased voltage.”

***

Registration of Surgical Tool With Reference Array Tracked by Cameras of an Extended Reality Headset for Assisted Navigation During Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11607277 B2, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Registration of surgical tool with reference array tracked by cameras of an extended reality headset for assisted navigation during surgery.”

***

Control System for Storage and Retrieval Systems

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11608228 B2, initially filed July 21, 2020) developed by six inventors John Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Stephen Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Foster D. Hinshaw, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Nathan Ulrich, Lee, New Hampshire; and Eric Peters, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Control system for storage and retrieval systems.”

***

Fixation Devices for Catheters

ALCYONE THERAPEUTICS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11607529 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by ten inventors Andrew East, Arlington, Massachusetts; Burt Raymond, Nashua, New Hampshire; Andre Carline Wood, Worchester, Massachusetts; Deep Arjun Singh, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Freund, Woburn, Massachusetts; John L. Mcguire, Westborough, Massachusetts; Krishna Subramanian, Mechanicsville, Virginia; Matthew J. Lapinski, Lowell, Massachusetts; Megan Holmes, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Thomas T. Washburn, Lancaster, Massachusetts, for “Fixation devices for catheters.”

***

Systems and Methods for Improving Detection Accuracy in Electronic Trace Detectors

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS, INC., Torrance, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11609214 B2, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by four inventors Bradley Douglas Shaw, Plaistow, New Hampshire; William Rogers, Somerville, Massachusetts; Vladimir Romanov, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Adam Justin Maines, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for “Systems and methods for improving detection accuracy in electronic trace detectors.”

***

Housing for an Autoinjector

Five inventors Michelle Nicole Kwasny, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Scott Robert Mackie, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Robert John McCaffrey, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jason Lee Robinson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Gerd Schmieta, Boston, Massachusetts, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D0981557 S1, initially filed Oct. 8, 2019) for “Housing for an autoinjector.”

***

Flow Balancing Devices, Methods, and Systems

NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11607482 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2020) developed by ten inventors David Desouza, Essex, Massachusetts; Daniel Joseph Rubery, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire; Dennis M. Treu, Castle Rock, Colorado; Mark T. Wyeth, Andover, Massachusetts; Jerome James, Vestavia, Alabama; Garrett D. Casey, Methuen, Massachusetts; James M. Brugger, Newburyport, Massachusetts; William J. Schnell, Libertyville, Illinois; Jeffrey H. Burbank, Manchester, Massachusetts; and Goetz Friederichs, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Flow balancing devices, methods, and systems.”

***

Marine Battery Charger and Power Supply System With Status Indicator Plug End

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Mettawa, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11611226 B1, initially filed Nov. 10, 2021) developed by four inventors Benjamin C. Shaffer, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gerald J. Demirjian, Auburn, New Hampshire; Ximing He, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Brandon J. Stafford, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Marine battery charger and power supply system with status indicator plug end.”

***

Load Lock Fast Pump Vent

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11610787 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2020) developed by nine inventors Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Martin R. Elliott, Austin, Texas; Alexander Krupyshev, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Joseph Hallisey, Pepperell, Massachusetts; Joseph A. Kraus, Pepperell, Massachusetts; William Fosnight, Saratoga Springs, New York; Craig J. Carbone, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Jeffrey C. Blahnik, Pepperell, Massachusetts; and Ho Yin Owen Fong, Santa Clara, California, for “Load lock fast pump vent.”