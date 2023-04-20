Your cat – yes, yours – is a wildlife-slaughtering machine; keep it indoors

I love cats but they are wildlife-slaughtering machines that should not be let outdoors. Even your cute will Fluffball who has never brought a dead bird or chipmunk into the house – she kills things, too.

I’ve made this argument several times over the years and also get lots of “not my cat!!!!” or “it’s unnatural to keep them indoors!!!” responses from people who don’t want to deal with the hassle of keeping a cat from going outside but don’t want to feel guilty about the ecological damage they’re doing.

Here’s another study, using trackers and cameras, which confirms how much damage that is:

Researchers distributed GPS tracking backpacks to pet owners in six countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. They collected data on both how far 925 pet cats roamed and how many animals they hunted down. Pet cats kill between two and ten times more wildlife than native predators, the researchers found. The study appeared Wednesday in the journal Animal Conservation.

You can read more about it here.

Domestic cats are healthier and protected from the travails of the wild so of course they’re better predators than some beast which has to fend for itself 24/7. Keep your cat indoors.