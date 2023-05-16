Turning on a nuke plant always goes over budget, but not turning it off

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the decommissioning of Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is on budget and schedule:



Daniels said that work on demolishing the large turbine building had begun, and that the first layer of outside paneling — a distinctive green — has been removed.

Now looking grey instead of green, Daniels said, the large turbine building “is pretty close, ready to be demolished.” The one-acre roof’s membrane is being removed and tested and sampled for lead, he said.

He said so far this year NorthStar has shipped 65 rail cars worth of radioactive material to the low-level radioactive waste disposal site in western Texas, owned and operated by Waste Management Services.