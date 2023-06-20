NH Jeep dealers, surrounded by CARB states, are in an interesting position

New Hampshire Jeep dealers are about to be in an interesting position because of the announcement by parent company Stellantis that they’re not going to be sending gas-powered vehicles to states that have signed onto the California Air Resources Board emissions standards. It’s still a little confusing what Stellantis is doing and why (here’s a Cleantechnica piece about it as of Tuesday afternoon) but that seems to be the gist of it.

NH is in an interesting spot because all the states around us have signed onto CARB standards but we (of course) haven’t. Expect to see lots of “live free or die” posturing about this but the result is still unclear. Maybe we’ll get lots of cross-border sales from gas lovers, but maybe this means NH Jeep dealers won’t be getting any of the popular Jeep plug-in hybrids because they’ll be only sent to CARB states around us.