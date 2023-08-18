N.H. police department celebrates its UFO role

The Exeter Police Department has created a patch commemorates the day 18-year-old Norman Muscarello reported a UFO sighting behind a barn in nearby Kensington to Exeter Police in 1965. This has become known to UFO fans as the “Exeter incident” and is often cited as good evidence that intelligence civilizations have devoted staggering amounts of time and energy to travel across interstellar space only to play peek-a-boo with us. Very convincing.

The patch will be sold at the town’s upcoming UFO festival starting Saturday, Sept. 2, to benefit the department’s comfort dog program. Seacoast Current has a story.