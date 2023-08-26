Coal down, solar up

In 2013, coal generated 175 times as much electricity as solar power in the US. Within a decade, in 2022, coal was generating less than 5 times as much electricity (incl. estimated rooftop solar).

So far this year, coal has generated slightly more than twice as much electricity as all solar.

The difference is caused by a fall in coal power, which has declined by half, and the amazing rise in solar output, both utility-scale and behind-the-meter. Coal is dying here but needs to die even faster.

Details here from the monthly electric power report from the Energy Information Agency.