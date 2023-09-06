Utilities say NH solar net metering doesn’t shift costs

It has long been a claim by New Hampshire anti-solar folks that net metering (paying people with rooftop solar when they send electricity back to the grid) is unfair, shifting costs to people who don’t have solar.
Not so, say folks who should know: The state’s power utilities, reports EnergyNews. (Full story is here.)
New Hampshire’s electric utilities have come out in favor of continuing the state’s current system for compensating customers who share surplus solar power on the grid.
Eversource, Unitil, and Liberty Utilities surprised clean energy advocates by submitting joint testimony to state regulators last month endorsing the state’s current net metering structure. The program credits customers roughly 75% of the standard electricity rate for any unused solar generation that flows back onto the grid and is used by other customers.