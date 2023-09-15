Dartmouth heaves a sigh, creates an online master’s degree

Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering has launched an online master’s degree, the Master of Engineering in Computer Engineering, marking the school’s first entry into the never-show-up-on-campus era of higher education.

“The new online MEng: CE is aimed at providing engineers with expertise and skills essential for keeping pace with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies embedded in intelligent systems—from self-driving cars and autonomous robots to virtual assistants and augmented reality” is how the school describes it here. “Asynchronous virtual lectures are coupled with group projects that model real-world work environments. Faculty will host live, online sessions across multiple time zones to offer real-time feedback and support. Online students can schedule one-on-one meeting with faculty during virtual office hours, as well as access online academic, student life, and career services support.”

As a rule, existing colleges have been unenthusiastic about creating online-only versions of themselves for obvious reasons, with more exalted schools being more reluctant. The field has been led by online-only, often for-profit schools, or places like Southern New Hampshire University that didn’t worry about tainting a national reputation. But the pandemic, demographic changes and the financial realities of a college education are forcing their hand.

Dartmouth offers two hybrid, “low-residency” master’s degree programs—the Master of Health Care Delivery Science through The Dartmouth Institute (TDI) and Tuck School of Business’s and TDI’s Master of Public Health.