‘Vampires, zombies and mummies of the insect world’

The SEE Science Center is beginning the eleventh season of Science on Tap discussions on Tuesday, October 10th. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. The 2023-2024 season is sponsored by Cambridge Trust.

On Tuesday October 10th our topic will be: Vampires, Zombies & Mummies of the Insect World. As we head toward fall and Halloween, we will discuss an appropriately creepy topic. Zombies, grave robbers, and vampires are fun horror fantasies at the human scale, but in the insect world they are disturbing realities. Join us to explore the macabre side of entomology. Explore parasitism and its consequences including paralyzation and mumification. Our panelists will include Jace Porter, Owner of the New England Mobile Insectarium and Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, Phd. Associate State Specialist in Entomology and Integrated Pest Management at the University of New Hampshire.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/