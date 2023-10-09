N.H. patents through Oct. 8

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 8.

Payload Deployment From Aerostats

LTAG SYSTEMS, LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11772795 B1, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Payload deployment from aerostats.”

Electronic Patient Monitoring System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11776671 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2020) developed by three inventors David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Marc J. Gorayeb, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Electronic patient monitoring system.”

Semiconductor Device

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11777027 B2, initially filed June 29, 2021) developed by Bungo Tanaka, Niiza, Japan, for “Semiconductor device.”

System and Method for Flexible Solar Tracker and Testing

FCX SOLAR LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11774321 B2, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “System and method for flexible solar tracker and testing.”

Systems and Methods for Blockchain Transactions With Offer and Acceptance

GMO GLOBALSIGN, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11777728 B2, initially filed May 15, 2020) developed by Willow W. Noonan, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for blockchain transactions with offer and acceptance.”

Eye Shield Dispensers

EMBRACE HEALTHCARE, LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11772843 B1, initially filed Feb. 3, 2022) developed by four inventors Eugene W. DuBois, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Borski, Methuen, Massachusetts; Joel Depina, Methuen, Massachusetts; and Phillip D. Peery, Powell, Tennessee, for “Eye shield dispensers.”

Reflex Sight Having Modular Hood

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11774217 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2022) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Drew Essig, Portland, Oregon, for “Reflex sight having modular hood.”

Screen-Mounted Trajectory and Aiming Guide for Use With Fluoroscopy

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11771503 B1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by Eric R. Henderson, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Screen-mounted trajectory and aiming guide for use with fluoroscopy.”

Reinforced Wood Fiber Core and Method of Making Thereof

SOUHEGAN WOOD PRODUCTS INC., Wilton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11772315 B1, initially filed Aug. 14, 2020) developed by Randolph A Dunn, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Reinforced wood fiber core and method of making thereof.”

Controlling Contamination in Hydrogen Production From Water-Reactive Aluminum

LTAG SYSTEMS, LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11772062 B1, initially filed March 3, 2022) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Controlling contamination in hydrogen production from water-reactive aluminum.”

Snap to Grid Bracket for a Sprinkler Support Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11774007 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2022) developed by Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Snap to grid bracket for a sprinkler support assembly.”

System and Method of Personalized Navigation Inside a Business Enterprise

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11774249 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2022) developed by Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for “System and method of personalized navigation inside a business enterprise.”

Distributed Cloud HNG Fabric

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11777762 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Distributed cloud HNG fabric.”

3-Axis Gyroscope With Rotational Vibration Rejection

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11774244 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2021) developed by nine inventors Jeffrey A. Gregory, Malden, Massachusetts; Charles Blackmer, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Tyler Adam Dunn, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugene Oh Hwang, Long Beach, California; Jinbo Kuang, Acton, Massachusetts; Kemiao Jia, Tolland, Connecticut; Laura Cornelia Popa, Madison, New Jersey; Igor P. Prikhodko, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts; and Erdinc Tatar, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “3-axis gyroscope with rotational vibration rejection.”

Optical Time-Of-Flight Imaging Methods and Systems for Surgical Guidance and Fluorescence Depth Estimation in Tissue

Two inventors, Petr Bruza, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Brian Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11771323 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2021) for “Optical time-of-flight imaging methods and systems for surgical guidance and fluorescence depth estimation in tissue.”

Configurable Electrodes and Sensors

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11771887 B2, initially filed June 26, 2020) developed by six inventors Annemarie Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; Paolo Giacometti, Nashua, New Hampshire; Guy Johnson, Gloucester, Massachusetts; Gary Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Lisa Campana, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Frederick Geheb, Danvers, Massachusetts, for “Configurable electrodes and sensors.”

Debris Ejection Techniques for Drilling Tools

PHILLIPS SCREW COMPANY, Amesbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11772172 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2021) developed by four inventors Scott M. Filion, Dover, New Hampshire; Gary E. Dilling, Ashburnham, Massachusetts; Christopher M. Gallant, Nottingham, New Hampshire; and Carl Marabello, Jr., Bristol, Rhode Island, for “Debris ejection techniques for drilling tools.”

Thermal and Electrical Management of Battery Packs

QUANTUMSCAPE BATTERY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11777153 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by four inventors Weston Arthur Hermann, Palo Alto, Pennsylvania; David E. Berkstresser, Los Gatos, California; Stuart D. Barter, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Phillip John Weicker, Pasadena, California, for “Thermal and electrical management of battery packs.”

Modified Excisable 5307 Maize Transgenic Locus Lacking a Selectable Marker

INARI AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGY, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11773398 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Joshua L. Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Germany; and Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Modified excisable 5307 maize transgenic locus lacking a selectable marker.”

Transport Protocol for Anticipatory Content

VIASAT, INC., Carlsbad, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11777654 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2021) developed by William B. Sebastian, Campton, New Hampshire, for “Transport protocol for anticipatory content.”

Catalysts and Methods for Forming Alkenyl and Alkyl Substituted Arenes

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA PATENT FOUNDATION, Charlottesville, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11772083 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by three inventors Thomas B. Gunnoe, Palmyra, Virginia; Benjamin Austin Vaughan, Dover, New Hampshire; and Michael S. Webster-Gardiner, Mims, Florida, for “Catalysts and methods for forming alkenyl and alkyl substituted arenes.”

Dual-Pump System for Delivering Embolic Beads or Other Therapeutic Substances Into an Artery

ENDOBAR SOLUTIONS LLC, Orangeburg, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11771437 B2, initially filed July 7, 2020) developed by three inventors Nicholas Kipshidze, New York, New York; Jason Rahimzadeh, Dumont, New Jersey; and Eran Levit, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Dual-pump system for delivering embolic beads or other therapeutic substances into an artery.”

Device for Ablation of Tissue Surfaces and Related Systems and Methods

CORFIGO, INC., Montclair, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11771486 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2018) developed by seven inventors Jason Sperling, Upper Saddle River, New Jersey; Benjamin Cameron, Lyme, New Hampshire; John McCormick, Norwich, Vermont; Patrick Magari, Plainfield, New Hampshire; John VanScoy, Plymouth, Minnesota; Robert Hudgins, Monticello, Minnesota; and John Dockter, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, for “Device for ablation of tissue surfaces and related systems and methods.”

Analytics Dashboards for Critical Event Management Software Systems, and Related Software

EVERBRIDGE, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11775323 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by seven inventors Urvish Saraiya, Westborough, Massachusetts; Eamon G. O Neill, Newton, Massachusetts; Cory Veilleux, Hardwick, Massachusetts; Prashant Desai, Lexington, Massachusetts; Diptesh Shah, Ashland, Massachusetts; Prashant Darisi, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Christopher E. Seline, Washington, District of Columbia, for “Analytics dashboards for critical event management software systems, and related software.”

Methods and Systems for Programming Momentum and Increasing Light Efficiency Above 25% in Folded Optics and Field Evolving Cavities

BRELYON, INC., Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11774762 B1, initially filed Sept. 16, 2022) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Methods and systems for programming momentum and increasing light efficiency above 25% in folded optics and field evolving cavities.”

Injecting Multiple Tracer Tag Fluids Into a Wellbore

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11773715 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by three inventors Martin E. Poitzsch, Northumberland, New Hampshire; Karim Ismail, Boston, Massachusetts; and Gawain Thomas, Shirley, Massachusetts, for “Injecting multiple tracer tag fluids into a wellbore.”

Control of Evacuation Stations

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11771288 B2, initially filed May 26, 2022) developed by six inventors Ellen B. Cargill, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Douglas Dell’Accio, Boston, Massachusetts; Benjamin Pheil, Ontario, New York; Flavia Pastore, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and John P. O’Brien, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Control of evacuation stations.”

FcRn Antibodies and Methods of Use Thereof

MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11773168 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2018) developed by three inventors Leona E. Ling, Winchester, Massachusetts; Darrell Nix, Colebrook, New Hampshire; and Nicholas A. Cilfone, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”FcRn antibodies and methods of use thereof.”