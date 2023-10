Dear Concord Monitor readers: Sorry about the website

If you’re a Concord Monitor reader you’re probably wondering what the heck is going on with our website and mobile site. What’s going on is server failure and a scramble to create a new site on the fly. It’s not pretty and for that we apologize; it will probably continue to be – shall we way, problematic? – for a couple more weeks.

If you’re a subscriber, note that the e-edition (which looks like the newspaper in searchable PDF form) still works fine; that might be your best bet for a while.