NH biotech effort selected as Tech Hub, can compete for $500m

The biotech cluster from the Manchester Millyard to Nashua was one of 31 programs in the country chosen for economic development by the U.S. Department of Commerce, which designed “Tech Hubs” that can compete for $500 million in federal funding.

“The program … is primed to accelerate the effort launched six years ago by inventor Dean Kamen to make the Manchester Millyard and Southern New Hampshire a global headquarters for the production of human cells, tissues and organs,” wrote the New Hampshire Business Review. Full story is here.