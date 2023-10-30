N.H. patents through Oct. 29

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 29.

Flow Meter and Related Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11793928 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by five inventors Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Flow meter and related method.”

Snap to Grid Bracket for a Sprinkler Support Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11796088 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2022) developed by Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Snap to grid bracket for a sprinkler support assembly.”

Base Station Power Management Using Solar Panel and Battery Forecasting

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11800459 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Base station power management using solar panel and battery forecasting.”

Hemodialysis Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11793915 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2021) developed by five inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and James D. Dale, Milton, Florida, for “Hemodialysis systems and methods.”

Pipe Fitting With Positive Installation Indicator

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11796095 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for “Pipe fitting with positive installation indicator.”

High Isolation Current Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11800813 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, and Natasha Healey, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “High isolation current sensor.”

5G Mobile Network With Intelligent 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Radio Access Network (RAN)

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11800584 B2, initially filed July 13, 2020) developed by four inventors Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Amit Ghadge, Pune, India; Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India; and Rishabh Puri, Pune, India, for “5G mobile network with intelligent 5G non-standalone (NSA) radio access network (RAN).”

Cyberanalysis Workflow Acceleration

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11797671 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2022) developed by four inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; and Zachary Ehnerd, Herndon, Virginia, for “Cyberanalysis workflow acceleration.”

Preconcentrating of Environmental Contaminant Analytes for Ambient Ionization Mass Spectrometry

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11798796 B2, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by Anyin Li, Somersworth, New Hampshire, and Taoqing Wang, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Preconcentrating of environmental contaminant analytes for ambient ionization mass spectrometry.”

Pre-Assembled Coupling Assemblies With Pipe Fitting

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11796094 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by three inventors Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pre-assembled coupling assemblies with pipe fitting.”

Autoimmune Disorder Treatment Using RXR Agonists

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11793781 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California; Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for “Autoimmune disorder treatment using RXR agonists.”

Hose Adapter

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1002820 S1, initially filed Aug. 5, 2021) developed by James Knight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Hose adapter.”

Actuators for Fluid Delivery Systems

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11794475 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2022) developed by four inventors Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire; Shinya Sugimoto, San Jose, California; Mats G. Ottoson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden; and Wayne Liu, San Jose, California, for “Actuators for fluid delivery systems.”

Cross-Linked Fatty Acid-Based Biomaterials

ATRIUM MEDICAL CORPORATION, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11793912 B2, initially filed Oct. 8, 2020) developed by seven inventors Keith M. Faucher, Milford, New Hampshire; Hui Tang, Acton, Massachusetts; Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire; Theodore Karwoski, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; Alison Sullivan, Acton, Massachusetts; Greg Melville, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Scott E. Corbeil, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Cross-linked fatty acid-based biomaterials.”

Cyber Protections of Remote Networks via Selective Policy Enforcement at a Central Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11799832 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2023) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cyber protections of remote networks via selective policy enforcement at a central network.”

Mobility Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11794722 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2021) developed by six inventors Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Rousseau, Epsom, New Hampshire; David J. Meehan, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Tania M. F. Zirn, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device.”

Volumetric Measurement Device, System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11796371 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by four inventors Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Volumetric measurement device, system and method.”

Sporting Goods Including Microlattice Structures

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11794084 B2, initially filed June 13, 2019) developed by Stephen J. Davis, Van Nuys, California, and Dewey Chauvin, Simi Valley, California, for “Sporting goods including microlattice structures.”

Gasket for Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1002553 S1, initially filed Nov. 3, 2021) developed by five inventors Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; Barbara Calderon, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; and David Manter, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Gasket for connector.”

Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1002551 S1, initially filed March 4, 2022) developed by six inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; and John Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector.”

Using Constraint Programming to Obtain a Machine Maintenance Schedule for Maintenance Tasks

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11797951 B2, initially filed July 24, 2020) developed by three inventors Michael Patrick Colena, Hollis, New Hampshire; Joshua Deen Griffin, Wexford, Pennsylvania; and Gao Chen, Belmont, California, for “Using constraint programming to obtain a machine maintenance schedule for maintenance tasks.”

Mechanical Hard Stops With Moveable Stop Members

GOODRICH CORPORATION, Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11796121 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2021) developed by three inventors Davis Lange, Sturbridge, Massachusetts; Luke N. Asselin, Amesbury, Massachusetts; and Christopher William Helmke, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Mechanical hard stops with moveable stop members.”

Sterile Draping of Robotic Arms

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11793588 B2, initially filed July 23, 2020) developed by eight inventors Kevin Zhang, Medford, Massachusetts; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Mir Hussain, Downingtown, Pennsylvania; James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Justin Larson, Reading, Massachusetts; James Yau, Methuen, Massachusetts; Robert LeBoeuf, Salem, New Hampshire; and Michael Norcia, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Sterile draping of robotic arms.”

Eye Imaging in Head Worn Computing

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11796805 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2022) developed by John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “Eye imaging in head worn computing.”

Paw-Shaped Odor Control Item and Associated Packaging and Methods

BEAUMONT PRODUCTS, INC., Kennesaw, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11794979 B2, initially filed July 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Jeffrey M. Picken, Kennesaw, Georgia; Joseph P. Perushek, Baraboo, Wisconsin; and Scott A. Behner, Contoocook, New Hampshire, for “Paw-shaped odor control item and associated packaging and methods.”

Powder Metal Alloy Composition for Sintered Powder Metal Insert for Aluminum Casting

GKN SINTER METALS, LLC, Auburn Hills, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11794240 B2, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by Ian W. Donaldson, Madison, New Hampshire, for “Powder metal alloy composition for sintered powder metal insert for aluminum casting.”