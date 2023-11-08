Science on Tap: Engineering for Equitable Health Care

SEE Science Center in Manchester has been holding Science on Tap discussions for 11 years. On Tuesday November 14th the topic will be: Engineering for Equitable Health Care.

With growing awareness of the connection between wealth and health, join us to investigate further what the data analytics suggest for future action. Discuss how public policy and investments in new technologies and treatments can help us move towards a healthier society. Our panel will include Flo Nicholas, Co-Founder/COO DEI Directive; Lucas Merrow, CEO Mobius Mobility; Anna J. Thomas, MPH, Public Health Director, Manchester; and Drew Blais, Jr Engineering Project Manager ,DEKA Resarch & Development.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00 pm, the discussion begins at 6:00 pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/