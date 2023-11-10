Grafton County gets (finally!) fiber optic network

Grafton County – the often overlooked one that’s next to Vermont, north of Dartmouth and south of Coos County – is getting a slew of optical fiber to hubs.
Nearly $12 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will be combined with roughly $5 million the Grafton County Commissioners unanimously voted to spend in September to establish a “Middle Mile” fund that brings fiber optic cables to community hubs, such as town halls. (Valley News story here)
I’m a little surprised this doesn’t already exist – “middle mile” installations were a big deal in New Hampshire a decade ago. They require an ISP to make the connection from hubs to homes and businesses.