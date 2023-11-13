NH patents through Nov. 12

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 12.

***

Hockey Stick With Variable Geometry Shaft and Paddle

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11806596 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2020) developed by three inventors Dominique Plante, Pointe-Claire, Canada; Mathieu Poitras, St-Jerome, Canada; and Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada, for “Hockey stick with variable geometry shaft and paddle.”

***

Safety Mechanism for Blowback Firearm

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808540 B2, initially filed March 16, 2022) developed by Tyler Rainaud, Nottingham, New Hampshire, and Jesse D. Cole, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Safety mechanism for blowback firearm.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Ordered Nanoplasmonic Sensor Formation Through Microfluidic Assembly

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808763 B2, initially filed March 7, 2018) developed by Amogha Tadimety, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and John X. J. Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for ordered nanoplasmonic sensor formation through microfluidic assembly.”

***

Sensor Integrated Circuits Having a Single Edge Nibble Transmission (SENT) Output

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811569 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by three inventors Florencia Ferrer, Montevideo, Uruguay; Jesse Lapomardo, Pembroke, New Hampshire; and Lucas Intile, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Sensor integrated circuits having a single edge nibble transmission (SENT) output.”

***

Techniques for Electric Power Distribution and a System Implementing the Same

NON-SYNCHRONOUS ENERGY ELECTRONICS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811234 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2021) developed by Alan McDonnell, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Techniques for electric power distribution and a system implementing the same.”

***

Multi-Camera System for Altitude Estimation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11810309 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by Stephen P. DelMarco, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Victor T. Tom, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Multi-camera system for altitude estimation.”

***

Direct Digital Synthesizer With Frequency Correction

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811415 B2, initially filed June 18, 2021) developed by three inventors Shailendra Srinivas, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph D. Cali, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Steven E. Turner, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Direct digital synthesizer with frequency correction.”

***

Weapon System With Operator Identification

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808537 B2, initially filed June 6, 2019) developed by three inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire; and Roula Assadi, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Weapon system with operator identification.”

***

Business Variable Optimization for Manufacture or Supply of Designed Products

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11810161 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by four inventors James L. Jacobs, II, Rye Beach, New Hampshire; John E. Cronin, Bonita Springs, Florida; Kyle W. Kulp, Burlington, Vermont; and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Business variable optimization for manufacture or supply of designed products.”

***

Radar Electronic Countermeasures Without a Threat Database

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808882 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2020) developed by five inventors Scott A Kuzdeba, Hollis, New Hampshire; Matthew Anderson, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Brandon P. Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Daniel Massar, Bedford, New Hampshire; and John A. Tranquilli, Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Radar electronic countermeasures without a threat database.”

***

Computer-Implemented Method, System, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11810653 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Richard M. Newman, Stratham, New Hampshire; Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Rahul Gupta, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Computer-implemented method, system, and apparatus for electronic patient care.”

***

Adaptive Digital Radio Frequency Memory for Coherent Response Synthesis

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811507 B1, initially filed June 10, 2019) developed by five inventors Austin T. Rios, Brookline, New Hampshire; Marc A. Fisher, Amherst, New Hampshire; Ryan Harding, Hudson, New Hampshire; Patrick R. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Ryan A. Walsh, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Adaptive digital radio frequency memory for coherent response synthesis.”

***

Early Velocity Measurement for Projectiles by Detecting Spin

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808868 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Early velocity measurement for projectiles by detecting spin.”

***

V-Band Clamp

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808293 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2021) developed by John C. Cobb, Stoughton, Massachusetts, and Gary M. Shapiro, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “V-band clamp.”

***

Rule-Based Network Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811810 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network threat detection for encrypted communications.”

***

High Speed Correlation Direction Finding

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808869 B1, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by Richard E. Clymer, Concord, New Hampshire, for “High speed correlation direction finding.”

***

Adjustable Fitting Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808390 B2, initially filed July 11, 2022) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Adjustable fitting assembly.”

***

Method for Using a Bracket Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808391 B2, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Method for using a bracket assembly.”

***

Single Axis Articulating Antenna Positioner for Tube Launched or Conformal Applications

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811130 B2, initially filed Feb. 18, 2021) developed by three inventors Jason E. Bardo, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Wesley N. Allen, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Benjamin G. McMahon, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Single axis articulating antenna positioner for tube launched or conformal applications.”

***

Systems and Methods for Assessing Implicit Associations

SENTIENT DECISION SCIENCE, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11810136 B2, initially filed May 21, 2021) developed by Aaron Ashley Reid, Rye, New Hampshire, and Clinton Lee Taylor, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for assessing implicit associations.”

***

Methods for Serving Interactive Content to a User

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11809811 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2023) developed by seven inventors Connor Francis Doherty, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Michael Goligorsky, Nashua, New Hampshire; Shawn Sprockett, Nashua, New Hampshire; Eric (Ge) Wu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Yiming Bao, Nashua, New Hampshire; Firecrow Silvernight, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Sebag, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods for serving interactive content to a user.”

***

Cuboid Pad

HBN SHOE, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11805850 B1, initially filed July 19, 2023) developed by Howard Dananberg, Stowe, Vermont, and Brian G. R. Hughes, San Antonio, Texas, for “Cuboid pad.”

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811809 B2, initially filed July 23, 2021) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811808 B2, initially filed July 23, 2021) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

***

See-Through Computer Display Systems

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11809628 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Ralph F. Osterhout, San Francisco, California; Robert Michael Lohse, Palo Alto, California; Nima Shams, San Jose, California; John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California; and John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “See-through computer display systems.”

***

Signaling IP Path Tunnels for Traffic Engineering

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811595 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2022) developed by three inventors Tarek Saad, Ottawa, Canada; Raveendra Torvi, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Vishnu Pavan Kumar Beeram, Ashburn, Virginia, for “Signaling IP path tunnels for traffic engineering.”

***

Local Transparent Extensibility and Routing Slip Extensibility for Business Process Execution Language

AUREA SOFTWARE, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11811723 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael Theroux, Greenville, New Hampshire; Andi Abes, Somerville, Massachusetts; Peter Stewart Easton, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Gregory M. Lucas, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Local transparent extensibility and routing slip extensibility for business process execution language.”

***

Data Acquisition Control for Advanced Analytic Instruments Having Pulsed Optical Sources

QUANTUM-SI INC., Branford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11808700 B2, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by eleven inventors Jonathan M. Rothberg, Guilford, Connecticut; Benjamin Cipriany, Branford, Connecticut; Faisal R. Ahmad, Guilford, Connecticut; Joseph D. Clark, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Frier, Middlefield, Connecticut; Michael Ferrigno, Farmington, Connecticut; Mel Davey, Westbrook, Connecticut; Tom Thurston, Guilford, Connecticut; Brett J. Gyarfas, Guilford, Connecticut; Todd Rearick, Cheshire, Connecticut; and Jeremy Christopher Jordan, Cromwell, Connecticut, for “Data acquisition control for advanced analytic instruments having pulsed optical sources.”

***

Formulations and Methods for Contemporaneous Stabilization of Active Proteins During Spray Drying and Storage

VELICO MEDICAL, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11806431 B2, initially filed June 2, 2021) developed by seven inventors Qiyong Peter Liu, Newton, Massachusetts; Junqing Cui, West Roxbury, Massachusetts; Rud Karly Lucien, Lynn, Massachusetts; Ryan Carney, Hudson, New Hampshire; Jihae Sohn, Brighton, Massachusetts; Michelle Arya, Medford, Massachusetts; and Abdul W. Khan, Lindenhurst, Illinois, for “Formulations and methods for contemporaneous stabilization of active proteins during spray drying and storage.”