NH patents through Dec. 3

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 3.

***

Method and Apparatus for Processing User’s Ratings and Personal Information

An inventor from Hanover, New Hampshire, Peter Newman Golder has been awarded a patent (No. US 11830039 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) for “Method and apparatus for processing user’s ratings and personal information.”

***

Acute Care Treatment Systems Dashboard

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826181 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2020) developed by Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, and Guy R Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Acute care treatment systems dashboard.”

***

Electronic System With Ring Device

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11829831 B1, initially filed March 22, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael J Ershov, Santa Clara, California; Joel N Ruscher, Fremont, California; Stefan Hafeneger, Sunnyvale, California; and Travis J McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Electronic system with ring device.”

***

Graphical User Interface Presenting User-Specific Garment Renderings

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11830157 B1, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Nicholas Robert Ditzler, Bellevue, Washington; Nicole C Bishop, Peterborough, New Hampshire; and Anna Demyanik Kalinin, Kirkland, Washington, for “Graphical user interface presenting user-specific garment renderings.”

***

System and Method for Bone Fusing Implants

KIC VENTURES, LLC, Malden, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826084 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2021) developed by six inventors Jeremy Crossgrove, Malden, Massachusetts; Oscar Herrera, Malden, Massachusetts; Michael Emery, Malden, New Hampshire; Joshua Finkel, Malden, Massachusetts; Kyle Woodard, Malden, Massachusetts; and Kingsley R. Chin, Wilton Manors, Florida, for “System and method for bone fusing implants.”

***

Smart Contract Generation and Execution in a Distributed Ledger Environment

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11829961 B1, initially filed June 6, 2018) developed by four inventors Marc Wood, Boston, Massachusetts; Andrew Palmer, Boston, Massachusetts; Gary DeGruttola, Boston, Massachusetts; and John Louis Pileggi, Jr., Barrington, New Hampshire, for “Smart contract generation and execution in a distributed ledger environment.”

***

Devices for Deploying Tissue Fasteners

OPUS KSD INC., Pembroke, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826049 B2, initially filed March 3, 2023) developed by five inventors Charles H. Rogers, Halifax, Massachusetts; Eduard Ulise Milea, Irvine, California; Robert F. Hatch, Pembroke, Massachusetts; Karl Robert Leinsing, Dover, New Hampshire; and Joseph Mark Durant, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Devices for deploying tissue fasteners.”

***

System and Method for Rapid and Accurate Histologic Analysis of Tumor Margins Using Machine Learning

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11830621 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by three inventors Matthew LeBoeuf, Hanover, New Hampshire; Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire; and Joshua J. Levy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “System and method for rapid and accurate histologic analysis of tumor margins using machine learning.”

***

Devices and Methods for Occluding a Duct and Attenuating Sound

An inventor from Meriden, New Hampshire, Marc C. Ramsey has been awarded a patent (No. US 11826232 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2022) for “Devices and methods for occluding a duct and attenuating sound.”

***

Quantum Cache

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11829847 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2022) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Quantum cache.”

***

Automated Cryogenic Storage and Retrieval System

AZENTA US, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11828516 B2, initially filed March 15, 2019) developed by nine inventors Lingchen Sun, Milford, Massachusetts; Bruce Zandi, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Frank Hunt, Jr., Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Aaron Plaisted, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Tiffany Holmes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Matthew Albert, Hollis, New Hampshire; Fang Cui, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Yuri Rubenchik, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Daniel Lamothe, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Automated cryogenic storage and retrieval system.”

***

Powered Orthotic Device and Method of Using Same

MYOMO, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826275 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2020) developed by four inventors Stephen R. Kelly, Manchester, Massachusetts; Gene Tacy, Windham, New Hampshire; Samuel Kesner, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Andrew Harlan, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Powered orthotic device and method of using same.”

***

Syringe Pump, and Related Method and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826543 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by nine inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Baier, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Thurber, Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Martin D. Desch, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Syringe pump, and related method and system.”

***

Controlling Plasma Arc Torches and Related Systems and Methods

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826847 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2020) developed by four inventors Jonathan Ames, Grantham, New Hampshire; Christopher S. Passage, Canaan, New Hampshire; Soumya Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire, for “Controlling plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Providing Singulation of Objects for Processing Using Object Movement Redistribution

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826787 B2, initially filed Aug. 20, 2020) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing singulation of objects for processing using object movement redistribution.”

***

Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826681 B2, initially filed March 12, 2021) developed by seven inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; Otis L. Clapp, Manchester, Maine; Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Stanley B. Smith, III, Raymond, New Hampshire, for “Water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.”

***

Magnetic Field Sensor Integrated Circuit With Integral Ferromagnetic Material

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11828819 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2022) developed by eight inventors Ravi Vig, Concord, New Hampshire; William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire; Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France; Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire; Marie-Adelaide Lo, Chene-Bougeries, Switzerland; Eric Burdette, Reddick, Florida; Eric G. Shoemaker, Windham, New Hampshire; and Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic field sensor integrated circuit with integral ferromagnetic material.”

***

Chlorotoxin Agents and Uses Thereof

EISAI INC., Nutley, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826399 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2018) developed by three inventors Sharon McGonigle, Andover, Massachusetts; Utpal Majumder, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Maarten H. D. Postema, Dublin, New Hampshire, for ”Chlorotoxin agents and uses thereof.”

***

High Performance Cable Termination

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11831106 B2, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; David Manter, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “High performance cable termination.”

***

Infusion Pump Method and Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11830599 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2020) developed by four inventors Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire; Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire; Robert J. Bryant, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire; and Patricia M. Armstrong, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump method and systems.”

***

RNase Inhibitors

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11827885 B1, initially filed March 19, 2021) developed by five inventors Nathan Tanner, West Newbury, Massachusetts; Jennifer Ong, Salem, Massachusetts; Esta Slayton, Epping, New Hampshire; Lisa Maduzia, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and Salvatore V. Russello, Beverly, Massachusetts, for ”RNase inhibitors.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects, Including Automated Linear Processing Stations

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11827453 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2021) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects, including automated linear processing stations.”

***

6G ORAN Star Array With Simultaneous Transmit and Receive

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11831587 B2, initially filed July 7, 2021) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for ”6G ORAN star array with simultaneous transmit and receive.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Communicating Data

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11830617 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2022) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts, for “System, method, and apparatus for communicating data.”

***

Splitable Catheter Docking Station System and Method

BARD ACCESS SYSTEMS, INC., Salt Lake City, Utah has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826526 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by seven inventors Glade H. Howell, Draper, Utah; Zachary S. Hastings, Sterling, Maryland; Kent Diasabeygunawardena, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jon B. Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; Taylor C. Tobin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jacquelyn N. Phelps, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Daniel Hamilton, Mount Vernon, Massachusetts, for ”Splitable catheter docking station system and method.”

***

Persuasive Motivation for Orthopedic Treatment

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826613 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2020) developed by six inventors Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joe Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Persuasive motivation for orthopedic treatment.”

***

Programmable Pill Dispensing Device and Methods of Use

An inventor from Berlin, New Hampshire, Thomas Alston has been awarded a patent (No. US 11826313 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) for “Programmable pill dispensing device and methods of use.”

***

System and Method for Synchronizing Motion of Multiple Vehicles in an Independent Cart System

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mayfield Heights, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11829158 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2021) developed by five inventors Yuhong Huang, Acton, Massachusetts; Tracy M. Clark, Devens, Massachusetts; Jason A. Young, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Neil R. Bentley, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Jesse R. Mendenhall, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “System and method for synchronizing motion of multiple vehicles in an independent cart system.”

***

System for Monitoring and Controlling Fluid Flow in a Hemodialysis Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11828279 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by seven inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Catharine N. Flynn, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System for monitoring and controlling fluid flow in a hemodialysis apparatus.”