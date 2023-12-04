Science On Tap to discuss A.I. in N.H. (or maybe AI in NH)

Science On Tap, the “science cafe” discussion series held by the SEE Sciene Center, will discuss AI in New Hampshire at its next session, on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. 2023-2024 is the eleventh season of Science on Tap.

Panelists will include Carinia Clingman, Founder and CEO Recruitomics Consulting; Phil Magnuszewski​, Chief Innovation Officer, Infused Innovations; Jim Isaak, IEEE NH Section chair and Chair IEEE Committee on Communications policy, Society for Social Implications of Technology.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00 pm, the discussion begins at 6:00 pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/