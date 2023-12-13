UNH researchers find big clue about new dog illness

A lot of work is going into understanding that new respiratory illness in dogs. UNH News services reports a partial breakthrough at that school:

The UNH researchers identified a small portion of the genome of a previously uncharacterized bacteria that may be causing the illness, using genetic sequencing of samples from 70 dogs in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts from the last two years (30 of the dogs were from New Hampshire and were affected last year, while the 40 from the other two states showed signs of respiratory illness this year).

Researchers believe the bacterium may be host adapted and potentially part of the dog microbiome and has recently developed the capacity to cause disease.

The full report is here.