NH patents through Dec. 31

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 24.

Trailer for Autonomous Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1008101 S1, initially filed July 12, 2021) developed by five inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Sooshin Choi, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Trailer for autonomous delivery.”

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11844926 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

Diagnostic Circuits and Methods for Analog-To-Digital Converters

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11848682 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2022) developed by three inventors Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Pablo Javier Bolsinger, Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Diagnostic circuits and methods for analog-to-digital converters.”

Mechanically Interlocked Molecules-Based Materials for 3-D Printing

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11845812 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by Chenfeng Ke, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Qianming Lin, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Mechanically interlocked molecules-based materials for 3-D printing.”

Lock Member

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1008452 S1, initially filed Aug. 26, 2021) developed by Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Lock member.”

Sporting Goods Including Microlattice Structures

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11844986 B2, initially filed March 15, 2018) developed by Stephen J. Davis, Van Nuys, California, and Dewey Chauvin, Simi Valley, California, for “Sporting goods including microlattice structures.”

Blind Fast Network Synchronization Algorithm for Reducing LTE Public Safety Product Costs

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11849417 B2, initially filed June 21, 2022) developed by Ido Shaked, Alfei Menashe, Israel, and Efi Dror, Kadima-Zoran, Israel, for “Blind fast network synchronization algorithm for reducing LTE public safety product costs.”

RFID System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11848479 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “RFID system.”

Suction Cup Filtration Fitting

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11845181 B1, initially filed May 24, 2021) developed by seven inventors Bertan Atamer, Hudson, Massachusetts; Jude Jonas, Hudson, New Hampshire; Areej Pirzada, Lexington, Massachusetts; Gregory Coleman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Noah Scott Wieckowski, Boston, Massachusetts; David Michael Lewis, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Timothy Joseph Jordan, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Suction cup filtration fitting.”

Flavor Encapsulation Using Electrostatic Atomization

FONA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Geneva, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11845052 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by six inventors Robert M. Sobel, Elburn, Illinois; Benjamin Bunchean, Streamwood, Illinois; Chin-Ping Su, Naperville, Illinois; Michael Gundlach, Santa Clara, California; Thomas E. Ackerman, Jr., Francestown, New Hampshire; and Glenn R. St. Peter, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for “Flavor encapsulation using electrostatic atomization.”

Lock Member

Articles of Poly(butylene Succinate) and Copolymers Thereof

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11844879 B2, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by seven inventors Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Kai Guo, Belmont, Massachusetts; Amit Ganatra, Attleboro, Massachusetts; and German Oswaldo Hohl Lopez, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Articles of poly(butylene succinate) and copolymers thereof.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Semi-Autonomous Stations and Automated Output Processing

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11845614 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Samuel Naseef, Medford, Massachusetts; Andrew Gauthier, Somerville, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; and Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including semi-autonomous stations and automated output processing.”

Method and System to Detect Changes in a Patient’s Endogenous Temperature Set-Point During Externally Induced Targeted Temperature Management

ZOLL CIRCULATION, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11844722 B2, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by Norman A. Paradis, Putney, Vermont, and B. Stuart Trembly, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method and system to detect changes in a patient’s endogenous temperature set-point during externally induced targeted temperature management.”

Balanced Acoustic Device With Passive Radiators

BOSE CORPORATION, Framingham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11849297 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2021) developed by Michael Tiene, Concord, New Hampshire, and Roman N. Litovsky, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Balanced acoustic device with passive radiators.”

Topical Formulation and Uses Thereof

ARTHRITIS RELIEF PLUS LTD., Brisbane, Australia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11844820 B2, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by three inventors Larry McKay, Montville, New Jersey; Kanu Patel, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Robert John Capon, Pullenvale, Australia, for “Topical formulation and uses thereof.”

Turbine Engine Inducer Assembly

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Schenectady, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11846209 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2022) developed by six inventors Christophe Jude Day, Hamilton, Ohio; Kenneth Edward Seitzer, Cincinnati, Ohio; Michael Alan Hile, Cincinnati, Ohio; Thomas Alan Wall, West Chester, Ohio; Carol Anne Venn, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and Anthony Paul Greenwood, Kings Mills, Ohio, for “Turbine engine inducer assembly.”

Cable Hanger

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1008004 S1, initially filed June 24, 2022) developed by Greg Patrick Roccapriore, Bath, New Hampshire, for “Cable hanger.”

DCF Node Configuration for Device Data

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11847242 B2, initially filed May 28, 2020) developed by Stephen J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire, for “DCF node configuration for device data.”

Methods and Software for Pairing Wireless Devices Using Dynamic Multipath Signal Matching, and Wireless Devices Implementing the Same

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11856408 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2021) developed by Timothy J. Pierson, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Jonathan F. Alter, Chicago, Illinois, for “Methods and software for pairing wireless devices using dynamic multipath signal matching, and wireless devices implementing the same.”

Additively Manufactured Elliptical Bifurcating Torsion Spring

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11852211 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by four inventors Benjamin K. Campbell, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert Chadbourne, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ryan Dippel, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Michael J. Shaw, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Additively manufactured elliptical bifurcating torsion spring.”

Systems and Methods for an Universal Indexing Scheme for Indexing Data

INNOVATIVE PERIOPERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11854690 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Walter J. Oko, Woodbridge, Connecticut; Wojciech Wojenski, Hamden, Connecticut; and David Nichols, Southbury, Connecticut, for “Systems and methods for an universal indexing scheme for indexing data.”

Gaseous Laser Systems With Edge-Defining Element and Related Techniques

XEMED LLC, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11855406 B2, initially filed March 31, 2022) developed by F. William Hersman, Durham, New Hampshire, and Jan H. Distelbrink, Peabody, Massachusetts, for “Gaseous laser systems with edge-defining element and related techniques.”

Oxygen Mixing and Delivery

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11853084 B1, initially filed Aug. 16, 2021) developed by John C. Taube, Raleigh, North Carolina, for “Oxygen mixing and delivery.”

MWIR Lens for Remote Sensing

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11855111 B2, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by nine inventors Mark L. Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York; Thomas Altamura, Hicksville, New York; Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York; Morgan Jolley, Commack, New York; Christopher V. Lipari, Whitestone, New York; Vincent Lipari, Whitestone, New York; Jerry Ma, Flushing, New York; Michael J. Russo, Jr., Roslyn, New York; and Yueli Zhang, Saint James, New York, for “MWIR lens for remote sensing.”

Highly Positioned Laser Processing Nozzle

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11850681 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2020) developed by six inventors Kenneth J. Woods, New London, New Hampshire; David J. Cook, Bradford, Vermont; Joe Ciambra, Thetford Center, Vermont; Marco Celeghin, Venice, Italy; Aaron D. Brandt, Grantham, New Hampshire; and Sanjay Garg, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Highly positioned laser processing nozzle.”

Malicious Homoglyphic Domain Name Generation and Associated Cyber Security Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11856005 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2022) developed by five inventors Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Alexander Chinchilli, Medford, Massachusetts; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Matthew Sparrow, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Connor Tess, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Malicious homoglyphic domain name generation and associated cyber security applications.”

Local Common Object Request Broker Architecture Jumper

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11856078 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2022) developed by George A. Cuiffo, Edison, New Jersey, for “Local common object request broker architecture jumper.”

Metal-Organic Frameworks for Electrochemical Detection of Analytes

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11852605 B2, initially filed June 21, 2019) developed by six inventors Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire; Lukasz K. Mendecki, White River Junction, Vermont; Michael Ko, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Zheng Meng, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Robert M. Stolz, Lyme, New Hampshire; and Aileen Eagleton, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Metal-organic frameworks for electrochemical detection of analytes.”

Collagen Chew

TOTUM VOS LLC, Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11850302 B2, initially filed Nov. 12, 2020) developed by Suzanna Lynn Kamphuis, Keene, New Hampshire, for “Collagen chew.”

Distributed Machine Learning Engine

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11853400 B2, initially filed March 20, 2023) developed by Paul Green, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Jerzy Bala, Potomac Falls, Virginia, for “Distributed machine learning engine.”

Implantable Polymer for Bone and Vascular Lesions

206 ORTHO, INC., Deerfield, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11850323 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2020) developed by four inventors Jeffrey A. D’Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Andrew J. Carter, Stow, Massachusetts; Craig M. Jones, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Arthur C. Watterson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Implantable polymer for bone and vascular lesions.”

Open Architecture, Real Time, Multi-Input Threat Correlation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11854373 B2, initially filed July 5, 2017) developed by four inventors Andrew M. Porpiglia, Nashua, New Hampshire; Kyle W. Flynn, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Brian A. Harris, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Timothy J. O’Donnell, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Open architecture, real time, multi-input threat correlation.”

Methods and Systems for Efficient Encrypted SNI Filtering for Cybersecurity Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11855966 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2022) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient encrypted SNI filtering for cybersecurity applications.”

Dynamic Support Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11850198 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic support apparatus.”

Barrel Bushing

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11852426 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Jesse D. Cole, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Barrel bushing.”