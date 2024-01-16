Report: Manchester police using AI-driven surveillance cameras, part of a national network

A site called 404media says it looked at scraped data about a national network of shared public and private surveillance cameras and found “more than a hundred” police departments, sheriff’s departments and others using them – including Manchester NH police.
The data provides the clearest picture yet of the growing popularity of Fusus, a company and platform that qualitatively changes what surveillance cameras mean for a town’s residents and public agencies. Fusus turns dumb cameras into smart ones, with object recognition capabilities for items, people, and specific vehicles; it funnels usually siloed camera feeds into one central location for law enforcement, and lets agencies survey what surveillance coverage they have across their jurisdiction.