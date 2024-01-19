Mass General Hospital to try non-autonomous drones to deliver medicine to patients’ homes

UniversalHub, a Boston-oriented news site, reports that a company with the maybe-clever-maybe-annoying name of Draganfly (“a” not “o”) will provide non-autonomous drones to Mass General in a test of delivering medicine, even medical equipment, to patients’ homes.
The company makes drones with drop-down winches and “quick-release delivery boxes” that can whiz around with up to 67 pounds of stuff, driven by pilots sitting in a command center.
On a similar note, I haven’t heard much of Dean Kamen’s wish to use drones to deliver material to and from the biofab hub in the Manchester Millyard.