NH comes up empty in federal EV-charging grants

When it comes to electric vehicle charging, some New Hampshire fans have this quiet hope that the Biden administration will save us from ourselves, giving us the money to do what the gasoline-loving state government won’t.

Alas, no New Hampshire applications are among the 47 bids that won a recent $662 million federal Department of Transportation award for public EV charging.

Maine got a hefty $15 million award for a community-based program called The Recharge Maine Project and Deerfield, Mass., got $2 million for a couple of charging sites. There were no winners in Vermont.

Details are here.