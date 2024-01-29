NH patents through Jan. 28

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 28.

Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1011710 S1, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by Samuel Albert Grande, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Footwear.”

Backhaul Dynamic Link Distance

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11882465 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2022) developed by Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Backhaul dynamic link distance.”

System, Method, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11881307 B2, initially filed May 23, 2013) developed by four inventors Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; Brian K. Yee, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; and Jonathan P. Rosse, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for electronic patient care.”

Internal Cannula Mounted Nebulizer

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11878115 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Internal cannula mounted nebulizer.”

Positive Installation Indicator Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11879570 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2023) developed by four inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jeffrey Brian Shaffer, Lipan, Texas; and Ronald Pound, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Positive installation indicator assembly.”

Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1011709 S1, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by Christopher David Mcgrath, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Ashley James Brown, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Footwear.”

Redundant Isolation of Rack Manifolds for Datacenter Cooling Systems

NVIDIA CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11882678 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2020) developed by five inventors Harold Miyamura, San Jose, California; Jeremy Rodriguez, Santa Cruz, California; Alexander Ishii, Canaan, New Hampshire; Alex Naderi, San Jose, California; and Ali Heydari, Albany, California, for “Redundant isolation of rack manifolds for datacenter cooling systems.”

System for Network-Based Reallocation of Functions

AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL SALES PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 11881998 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Xuemin Chen, Rancho Santa Fe, California; Philippe Klein, Jerusalem, Israel; and Nicholas Ilyadis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “System for network-based reallocation of functions.”

Anti-Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III Chimeric Antigen Receptors and Use of Same for the Treatment of Cancer

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AS REPRESENTED BY THE SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11879017 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2021) developed by Richard A Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Steven A. Rosenberg, Potomac, Maryland, for “Anti-epidermal growth factor receptor variant III chimeric antigen receptors and use of same for the treatment of cancer.”

Method and Device for High Field Strength Electrotransfection of Microvescicles and Cells

THE CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11878300 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by four inventors Jonathan R. Coppeta, Windham, New Hampshire; Timothy J. Biliouris, Brighton, Massachusetts; Daniel F. King, Watertown, Massachusetts; and Vishal Tandon, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Method and device for high field strength electrotransfection of microvescicles and cells.”

Methods and Apparatus for a Multi-Tenant Computer System for Producing Service Results by Matching and Resolving Conflicts of Service Requests From Client Compute Devices

FLUEID SOFTWARE CORPORATION, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11880717 B1, initially filed July 21, 2023) developed by six inventors Michael J. Goulet, Henniker, New Hampshire; Matthew M. Regan, Austin, Texas; Ryan A. Jaeger, Santa Paula, California; Peter Bowman, Santa Barbara, California; Peter Richter, Austin, Texas; and Scott Laplante, Fairport, New York, for “Methods and apparatus for a multi-tenant computer system for producing service results by matching and resolving conflicts of service requests from client compute devices.”

System and Method for Supporting Patching in a Multitenant Application Server Environment

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11880679 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2022) developed by eight inventors Nazrul Islam, Santa Clara, California; Jacob Lindholm, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Josh Dorr, San Jose, California; Christopher Kasso, Los Altos, California; Yamini K Balasubramanyam, Bangalore, India; Steven Liu, Beijing, China; Rajiv Mordani, Sunnyvale, California; and Abhijit Kumar, Cupertino, California, for “System and method for supporting patching in a multitenant application server environment.”

Multi-Level DC-DC Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11881782 B2, initially filed July 15, 2021) developed by three inventors Gary Chunshien Wu, San Diego, California; David M. Giuliano, Brookline, Massachusetts; and Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Multi-level DC-DC converter.”

Methods and Systems for Setting Trajectories and Target Locations for Image Guided Surgery

MOBIUS IMAGING, LLC, Shirley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11877808 B2, initially filed Oct. 8, 2020) developed by eight inventors Benjamin Syverson, Chicago, Illinois; Michael Harboun, San Francisco, California; Carlos Torres, Annecy, France; David Vondle, Chicago, Illinois; Chris Gold, Naperville, Illinois; Todd Furlong, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Scott Coppen, Amesbury, Massachusetts; and Anders Eriksson, Stockholm, Sweden, for “Methods and systems for setting trajectories and target locations for image guided surgery.”

Tissue Retraction Device and Delivery System

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11877735 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by nine inventors Danny Shu-Huan Lee, Framingham, Massachusetts; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Ryan V. Wales, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jialiang Wang, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Niklas Andersson, Wayland, Massachusetts; Gregory Hurley, Windham, New Hampshire; Jon Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; John Unger, Wrentham, Massachusetts; and Irina Pyataeva, Moscow, Russian Federation, for “Tissue retraction device and delivery system.”