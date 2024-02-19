It’s dangerous to help people along the highway (but not in northern New England)

Northern New England is a relatively safe place to work if you do roadside assistance, judging from a AAA study (which you can see here).

The group found 123 roadside assistance providers – people from tow truck drivers to cops who responding to crashes or car problems alongside a highway – who were hit by traffic and killed from 2015 to 2021. That’s almost four times the official figure, apparently because many of them were classified as “pedestrian” deaths by state police. Virtually all of the deaths happened on interstates or similar limited-access highways, and all of them were males.

None of those fatalities happened in New Hampshire, Vermont or Maine. The bulk happened in Florida, Texas and California. Those have lots of people and traffic, but so do Arizona, New York and Illinois, yet they had far fewer. I’m not sure what that means.