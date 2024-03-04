NH patents through March 3

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 3.

***

Firing Pin Lock

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11913740 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Lucas Paul Gagne, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Aaron C. Sakash, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Bryan Charles Dustin, Strafford, New Hampshire, for “Firing pin lock.”

***

Interlocking Blocks and Assembly of Interlocking Structures

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11913223 B2, initially filed June 7, 2019) developed by Yinan Zhang, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Devin J. Balkcom, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Interlocking blocks and assembly of interlocking structures.”

***

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1015724 S1, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Denver, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Denver, Colorado, for “Sock.”

***

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Strathan, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1015725 S1, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Denver, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Denver, Colorado, for “Sock.”

***

Airflow-Based Volumetric Pump

PNEUMA SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11914401 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2022) developed by three inventors Jeffrey A. Carlisle, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Timothy S. Schroeder, Rochester, New Hampshire; and Thomas C. Plummer, Henniker, New Hampshire, for “Airflow-based volumetric pump.”

***

Method for Producing a Positive-Locking Load Application for Rod-Shaped Fiber Composite Structures, and the Design Thereof

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11913499 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Martin Welsch, Henschtal, Germany, for “Method for producing a positive-locking load application for rod-shaped fiber composite structures, and the design thereof.”

***

Magazine for Rimmed Ammunition

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11913748 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Tyler Rainaud, Nottingham, New Hampshire, and Matthew A. Taylor, Barrington, New Hampshire, for “Magazine for rimmed ammunition.”

***

RFID System for Detecting Products in a Product Processing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11916308 B2, initially filed March 3, 2023) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “RFID system for detecting products in a product processing system.”

***

System and Method for Navigating a Turn by an Autonomous Vehicle

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11914383 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2023) developed by Siyuan Huang, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for navigating a turn by an autonomous vehicle.”

***

Methods for Alkaliating Roll Anodes

NANOSCALE COMPONENTS, INC., Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11916217 B2, initially filed May 6, 2021) developed by three inventors Robert W. Grant, Lecanto, Florida; Matthew Sweetland, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Asela Maha Acharige, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Methods for alkaliating roll anodes.”

***

Content-Aware Inter-Rat RAB Steering

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11917484 B2, initially filed April 11, 2022) developed by Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Content-aware inter-RAT RAB steering.”

***

Cowlingless Goalie Skate for an Ice Hockey Goalie

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1016199 S1, initially filed May 28, 2019) developed by five inventors Charles-Antoine Desrochers, Prevost, Canada; Guillaume Harvey, Verdun, Canada; Sebastien Dubois, Piedmont, Canada; Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada; and Alexandre Leblanc, Mascouche, Canada, for “Cowlingless goalie skate for an ice hockey goalie.”

***

System and Method for Managing a Product Exchange

AIBUY HOLDCO, INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11915299 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Robert K. Spitz, Nashua, New Hampshire; Todd Downing, Irving, Texas; and Christian Briggs, Austin, Texas, for “System and method for managing a product exchange.”

***

***

Launch Rail Transport System

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11913753 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by six inventors Joaquim A. Bento, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Samuel S. Han, Boston, Massachusetts; Michael R. Souliotis, Somerville, Massachusetts; Bruce F. Gogolen, Auburn, New Hampshire; Howard R. Kornstein, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Michael V. Corbin, Marlborough, Massachusetts, for “Launch rail transport system.”

***

***

Embeddable Module for High Output Led

ACERA, LLC, Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11914137 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) developed by six inventors Thomas V. Root, Beverly, Massachusetts; Thomas Davis, Hollis, New Hampshire; Michael Cook, Salem, Massachusetts; Carlton S. Jones, Boxford, Massachusetts; David Leo, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Michael S. Epstein, Saint Michaels, Maryland, for “Embeddable module for high output led.”

***

Robotic Navigational System

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11911112 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by four inventors Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Dana Wisniewski, Audubon, Pennsylvania, for “Robotic navigational system.”

***

Modular Software Application Configuration Management

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11914991 B1, initially filed Sept. 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Todd Warfield, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Serkan Varlikli, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Jason Markham, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Modular software application configuration management.”

***

Microcavity Dishes With Sidewall Including Liquid Medium Delivery Surface

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11912968 B2, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine, and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Microcavity dishes with sidewall including liquid medium delivery surface.”

***

Recycling Powdered Material for Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11911964 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2016) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Recycling powdered material for additive manufacturing.”

***

Multi-Layer Composites With Varied Layer Thicknesses and Related Methods

ENTEGRIS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11911822 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2021) developed by five inventors Thines Kumar Perumal, Singapore, Singapore; Subhash Guddati, Singapore, Singapore; Montray Leavy, Singapore, Singapore; Virendra Warke, North Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Devon N. Dion, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multi-layer composites with varied layer thicknesses and related methods.”

***

Hydrogen Fueling Systems and Methods

IVYS INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11913607 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Darryl Edward Pollica, Melrose, Massachusetts; Christopher John O’Brien, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Bryan Gordon, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Hydrogen fueling systems and methods.”

***

Downlead Cable

GENTEX CORPORATION, Simpson, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11917093 B2, initially filed July 29, 2021) developed by Gregory Hould, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Christopher Hudson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Downlead cable.”

***

Method for Facilitating Network External Computing Assistance

RISC NETWORKS, LLC, Asheville, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11915166 B2, initially filed July 19, 2021) developed by Jeremy Lynn Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Gregory Evan Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Method for facilitating network external computing assistance.”

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11906090 B2, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Snap to grid bracket for a sprinlker support assembly.”

***

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11906988 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Salisbury, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire; Felix Winkler, Oakland, California; and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

***

Fluid Ejection Devices

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11904610 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, and Darren Imai, Los Gatos, California, for “Fluid ejection devices.”

***

Prioritized Connectivity Service Based on Geography Using HNG

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11910294 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2020) developed by Ketan Supanekar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Prioritized connectivity service based on geography using HNG.”

***

Reconfigurable Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Data Path Transport to Remote Computing Assets

DRUT TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11907151 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Jitender Miglani, Hollis, New Hampshire; Will Ferry, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; and Dileep Desai, San Jose, California, for “Reconfigurable peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) data path transport to remote computing assets.”

***

Multi Cloud Connectivity Software Fabric for Autonomous Networks

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11909833 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Multi cloud connectivity software fabric for autonomous networks.”

***

Endoscope for Imaging in Nonvisible Light

PSIP2 LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903557 B2, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by Bryan Lord, Bedford, New Hampshire, and John M. Cronk, Strafford, New Hampshire, for “Endoscope for imaging in nonvisible light.”

***

Toe Cap for Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1014943 S1, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, and Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Toe cap for footwear.”

***

Reagents for Electrochemical Test Strips

AGAMATRIX, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11905547 B2, initially filed Aug. 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Ian Harding, Somerset, United Kingdom; Mary Y. Lee, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; and Sandie Tan, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Reagents for electrochemical test strips.”

***

Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites to Overcome Latency

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11909507 B2, initially filed March 25, 2022) developed by David Cooke, Melbourne, Australia, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Using low earth orbit satellites to overcome latency.”

***

Easily Removable Pessary Device

REIA, LLC, Lyme, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903869 B2, initially filed March 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Kaitlin E. Maier, Darien, Connecticut; Ariana M. Sopher, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Meegan P. Daigler, Portland, Maine, for “Easily removable pessary device.”

***

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11904134 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

***

Trapeze Hanger Brace Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11905709 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by three inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island; and Gregory Joseph Shaughnessy, Redlands, California, for “Trapeze hanger brace assembly.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Non-Transitory Computer-Readable Media for Secure Individual Identification

MASTERCARD INTERNATIONAL INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11907404 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by Raman Narayanswamy, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Przemek Praszczalek, Irvington, New York, for “Systems, methods, and non-transitory computer-readable media for secure individual identification.”

***

Method to Detect Back-Feed and Mis-Wiring Events by a UPS System

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IT CORPORATION, Foxboro, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11909258 B2, initially filed March 18, 2022) developed by seven inventors Kenneth A. Colby, Jr., Hollis, New Hampshire; Wei-Hsiang Lin, Shanghai, China; Venkatraman Chennakesavan, Groton, Massachusetts; Eyob Demissie, Westford, Massachusetts; Luka Petrovic, North Billerica, Massachusetts; Himamshu V Prasad, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Yu Zhang, Shanghai, China, for “Method to detect back-feed and mis-wiring events by a UPS system.”

***

Systems and Methods for Providing Error Correction and Management in a Mobile-Based Crowdsourcing Platform

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Wenham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11910274 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire; and B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing error correction and management in a mobile-based crowdsourcing platform.”

***

Implants Assembled From Skeletal Polyhedron Unit Cells, Coiled Unit Cells or Mesh Unit Cells

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903815 B2, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Skander Limem, Melrose, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Implants assembled from skeletal polyhedron unit cells, coiled unit cells or mesh unit cells.”