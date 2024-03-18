Winter lasted just 37 days on Lake Winnipesaukee

And just like that, ice is gone from Lake Winnipesaukee almost before we knew it was there.

On Sunday, the earliest ever “ice out” was declared on the lake, just 37 days after the latest ever “ice in” was declared Feb 9.

The declarations are unofficial, made by pilots at Emerson Aviation in Gilford, but they’re a widely accepted measure of how winter is going in New Hampshire. This year it hasn’t gone well, with events from dogsled races to outdoor ice hockey to “pond skims” at ski areas curtailed or canceled due to early spring. As the climate changes that’s going to happen more and more often.

Winnipesaukee isn’t alone, of course. Startling rises in ocean temperatures around the world are leading to predictions that virtually the entire Arctic Ocean could be ice free this summer, an unprecedented event in human history.