NH patents through April 28

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 28.

***

System and Method Improving Inbound Leads and Phone Calls Processing in Sales and Marketing Engagement

MICRO MACRO ASSETS, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11968326 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by Senraj Soundar, Salem, New Hampshire, for “System and method improving inbound leads and phone calls processing in sales and marketing engagement.”

***

Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11964126 B2, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by six inventors Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

***

Computer Display Screen With Mode Selection Screen Interface

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1024124 S1, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Allison E. Lepine, Concord, New Hampshire; Constance D. Pitenis, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Computer display screen with mode selection screen interface.”

***

Egg Carton and Formation Apparatus and Method

CONSIDER PROVISIONS, LLC, Monroe, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11964813 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2021) developed by Jesse Laflamme, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Egg carton and formation apparatus and method.”

***

RFID System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11966802 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by three inventors James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Eric J. VanWyk, Sommerville, Massachusetts, for “RFID system and method.”

***

Database Record Combination

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11966372 B1, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by four inventors Richard Gagne, Lebanon, Maine; Michelle Cloutier, Windham, Maine; Brian Amend, Rye, New Hampshire; and Sean Glerum, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Database record combination.”

***

Techniques for Verifying a Veracity of Machine Learning Outputs

AMKS INVESTMENTS I LLC, Contoocook, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11966704 B1, initially filed Oct. 12, 2023) developed by Alexander C. Magary, Contoocook, New Hampshire, and Kareem Serageldin, London, United Kingdom, for “Techniques for verifying a veracity of machine learning outputs.”

***

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11965766 B2, initially filed April 15, 2019) developed by Daniel S. Karol, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Snapback Electrostatic Discharge Protection Device With Tunable Parameters

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11967650 B2, initially filed May 5, 2022) developed by six inventors Sagar Saxena, Manchester, New Hampshire; Washington Lamar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Chung C. Kuo, Manchester, New Hampshire; Sebastian Courtney, Dracut, Massachusetts; and Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas, for “Snapback electrostatic discharge protection device with tunable parameters.”

***

Remote Generation of Lifting Gas

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11964748 B1, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Remote generation of lifting gas.”

***

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11964086 B2, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by four inventors Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire; Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; Eric J. VanWyk, Austin, Texas; and Matthew J. Finch, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Prefusion Coronavirus Spike Proteins and Their Use

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11964010 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by twelve inventors Barney Graham, Rockville, Maryland; Jason Mclellan, Austin, Texas; Andrew Ward, La Jolla, California; Robert Kirchdoerfer, La Jolla, California; Christopher Cottrell, La Jolla, California; Michael Gordon Joyce, Washington, District of Columbia; Masaru Kanekiyo, Chevy Chase, Maryland; Nianshuang Wang, Austin, Texas; Jesper Pallesen, La Jolla, California; Hadi Yassine, Doha, Qatar; Hannah Turner, La Jolla, California; and Kizzmekia Corbett, Wheaton, Maryland, for “Prefusion coronavirus spike proteins and their use.”

***

Guide Catheter Control Flexible Track

CORINDUS, INC., Newton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11964116 B2, initially filed April 16, 2021) developed by seven inventors Peter Falb, Hingham, Massachusetts; Adam Young, Dedham, Massachusetts; Kevin Bagley, Dedham, Massachusetts; Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Christopher Labak, Brookline, New Hampshire; Steven J. Blacker, Framingham, Massachusetts; and Michael Atlas, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Guide catheter control flexible track.”

***

Suppression of Rebalancing Currents in a Switched-Capacitor Network

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11967897 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by David M. Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Suppression of rebalancing currents in a switched-capacitor network.”

***

Using Masque to Tunnel Ethernet Frames

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11968277 B2, initially filed April 13, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Using masque to tunnel ethernet frames.”

***

Buffer Formulation Method and System

LONZA LTD., Visp, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11965152 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2020) developed by three inventors Thaddaeus Webster, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Carrie Mason, Brentwood, New Hampshire; and Tristan Wilkins, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Buffer formulation method and system.”

Container for Blood Component Cooling and Freezing

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11963931 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2015) developed by five inventors Yuri Zimenkov, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Bruno Piazzarolo, Waltham, Massachusetts; Dinesh Kommireddy, Derry, New Hampshire; Shinji Yue, Westford, Massachusetts; and Tim Fallon, Dover, Massachusetts, for “Container for blood component cooling and freezing.”

***

Group Anchor System, Subsea Installation System, Method for Using and Installing Same

TRITON SYSTEMS, INC., Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11965303 B2, initially filed June 10, 2022) developed by seven inventors Zachary Miller, Nashua, New Hampshire; William Feather, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Nathan Krohn, Pearland, Texas; Tyson Lawrence, Highland Ranch, Colorado; Jihan Eljadidi, Cambridge, Maryland; Tyler Robertson, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Raf Mandujano, Arlington, Maryland, for “Group anchor system, subsea installation system, method for using and installing same.”

***

Forwarding Network Traffic Associated With a Security Classification via a Routing Path Associated With the Security Classification

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11968232 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2021) developed by three inventors Manish Talwar, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Ronald Bonica, Sterling, Virginia; and Ajay Kachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Forwarding network traffic associated with a security classification via a routing path associated with the security classification.”

***

Systems and Methods to Generate a Video of a User-Defined Virtual Reality Scene

MINDSHOW INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11967001 B2, initially filed April 13, 2023) developed by ten inventors Gil Baron, Los Angeles, California; Daniel Andrew Bellezza, Van Nuys, California; Jeffrey Scott Dixon, Pasadena, California; William Stuart Farquhar, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jason Zesheng Hwang, Los Angeles, California; John Henry Kanikula Peters, Los Angeles, California; Nhan Van Khong, Los Angeles, California; Christopher Robert Laubach, Los Angeles, California; Gregory Scott Pease, Burbank, California; and Jonathan Michael Ross, Santa Monica, California, for “Systems and methods to generate a video of a user-defined virtual reality scene.”