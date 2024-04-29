Raw milk is always a bit risky; H5N1 makes it riskier

With the H5N1 virus (bird flu) showing up in milk from some U.S. cow herds (although not in NH so far), a question arises: What about raw milk? Pasteurization kills off viruses – that’s the whole point – so is there a risk of getting bird flu or related illness if you drink raw milk with H5N1?

Yes, a risk. Enough of a risk that those in the know say to avoid it for the time being, as reported in this StatNews story: