Offshore wind coming (slowly) to the Gulf of Maine

From the feds:

On April 30, 2024, the federal Interior Department announced its proposal for a first offshore wind energy auction in the Gulf of Maine. The proposed sale would include eight lease areas offshore Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, totaling nearly 1 million acres, which have the potential to generate approximately 15 GW of energy, enough to power more than 5 million homes. In identifying these areas from the Final WEA, BOEM prioritized avoidance of offshore fishing grounds and identification of vessel transit routes, while retaining sufficient acreage to support the region’s offshore wind energy goals (13-18 GW based on information from Massachusetts, Maine, and ISO-New England).

More details, including how to submit a comment during the 60-day public comment period, can be found at https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/maine/gulf-maine