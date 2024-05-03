Science on Tap May 14: How Smart is our Electrical Grid?

The SEE Science Center is concluding its eleventh season of Science on Tap discussions on May 14th. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. On Tuesday, May 14th the topic will be: How Smart is Our Electrical Grid?

Electrical grid updates are essential to keep up with growing demand and diverse supply sources. New Hampshire has received federal infrastructure funding to make our grid stronger and more resilient to extreme weather events. Utilities are also working to better manage demand and maximize renewable energy sources. Join us to discuss the projects in the pipeline to make our grid smarter and stronger. Our panelists will include Mark Toscano, PE, CEM, Utility Analyst, New Hampshire Department of Energy and Jim Diluca, Manager NH Distribution System, Eversource Energy.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and Function Room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00 pm, the discussion begins at 6:00 pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.



Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/