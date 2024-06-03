NH patents through June 2

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 2.

Malicious Homoglyphic Domain Name Detection and Associated Cyber Security Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11997109 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by five inventors Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Alexander Chinchilli, Medford, Massachusetts; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Matthew Sparrow, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Connor Tess, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Malicious homoglyphic domain name detection and associated cyber security applications.”

***

Establishing Pairing Between Firearm Accessories

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11997730 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2021) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Luke C. Corbin, Beaverton, Oregon, for “Establishing pairing between firearm accessories.”

***

Technologies for Sanitizing Reservoirs

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11993522 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts, for “Technologies for sanitizing reservoirs.”

***

System That Generates a Shared Random Number

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11994899 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “System that generates a shared random number.”

***

SIM Whitelisting and Multi-Operator Core Networks

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11997585 B2, initially filed July 10, 2018) developed by seven inventors Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Pratik Mehta, Pune, India; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “SIM whitelisting and multi-operator core networks.”

***

Controlled-Impedance Compliant Cable Termination

ARDENT CONCEPTS, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11996654 B2, initially filed May 22, 2023) developed by three inventors Sergio Diaz, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gordon A. Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Joseph F. DiDonna, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Controlled-impedance compliant cable termination.”

***

Secure Document Storage System

NASHUA IP LICENSING LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11997092 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2022) developed by William Lawrence O’Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Secure document storage system.”

***

Automated Countertop Egg Cooker

BRIDGE APPLIANCES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11992146 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2021) developed by five inventors Lance Lentini, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ivan Galic, Manchester, New Hampshire; Keller Waldron, Kensington, New Hampshire; Connor White, Portland, Maine; and Thomas M. O’Brien, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Automated countertop egg cooker.”

***

Personalization of a User Interface Using Machine Learning

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11995563 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2022) developed by four inventors Norman DeLuca, Boston, Massachusetts; Brian McLaughlin, Hampton, New Hampshire; Fred Ramberg, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and David Sander, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Personalization of a user interface using machine learning.”

***

Automated Rack Fryer Basket Lift

PITCO FRIALATOR, INC., Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11992156 B2, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by three inventors Jared C. Perkins, Chester, New Hampshire; Steven Savage, Concord, New Hampshire; and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Automated rack fryer basket lift.”

***

Takedown Lever, Takedown Safety, and Trigger Shoe

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11994356 B2, initially filed March 3, 2023) developed by three inventors Tyler Rainaud, Nottingham, New Hampshire; Jacob Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Benjamin L. Froburg, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Takedown lever, takedown safety, and trigger shoe.”

***

Lawful Intercept (LI) for Vehicles Using Cameras Installed/Mounted on Connected and/or Autonomous Vehicles Using Their Any G (2g/3g/4g/5g) Connectivity

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11995974 B2, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by Ganesh Jaju, Pune, India, for “Lawful intercept (LI) for vehicles using cameras installed/mounted on connected and/or autonomous vehicles using their any G (2G/3G/4G/5G) connectivity.”

***

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1028459 S1, initially filed Nov. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Aubert Shepherd, Greenland, New Hampshire; Matthew Montross, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

***

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11992650 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2009) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

***

Nanophotonic Hot-Electron Devices for Infrared Light Detection

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11996492 B2, initially filed June 29, 2023) developed by three inventors Zhiyuan Wang, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Xiaoxin Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Jifeng Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Nanophotonic hot-electron devices for infrared light detection.”

***

Electrical Connector Bolt Retainer

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11996665 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey, for “Electrical connector bolt retainer.”

***

***

Robot Having Arm With Parallel Paths

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11996316 B2, initially filed May 1, 2023) developed by Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Robot having arm with parallel paths.”

***

Low Profile Miniature Solenoid Proportional Valve With Safety Encapsulation

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION, Cleveland, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11994231 B2, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Aaron Hepler, Hollis, New Hampshire; Joel Verrecchia, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jim Burns, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Phil Dodge, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Low profile miniature solenoid proportional valve with safety encapsulation.”

***

Corrugated Stiffening Devices Utilizing Peaks and Valleys and Methods of Manufacture

ROHR, INC., Chula Vista, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11993388 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by Jennifer Davis, La Jolla, California, and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Corrugated stiffening devices utilizing peaks and valleys and methods of manufacture.”

***

***

Coaxial to Microstrip Transitional Housing

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11996601 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2020) developed by four inventors Andrzej Rozbicki, San Jose, California; Paul Hogan, Burlington, Massachusetts; Gary Pepelis, Weare, New Hampshire; and Scott Donahue, Lunenberg, Massachusetts, for “Coaxial to microstrip transitional housing.”

***

Dynamic Selection of Network Elements

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11997531 B2, initially filed June 28, 2021) developed by three inventors Prasasth Palnati, Westford, Massachusetts; Girish Nair, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Srinivas Kappla, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic selection of network elements.”

***

Management System for Point of Care Testing

ABBOTT POINT OF CARE INC., Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11995598 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by six inventors Paul Glavina, Ottawa, Canada; Jody Ann Tirinato, Plainsboro, New Jersey; Pierre Emeric, Princeton, New Jersey; Dan Molloy, Manchester, New Hampshire; Maureen Weber, Crete, Illinois; and Christopher Fetters, York, Pennsylvania, for “Management system for point of care testing.”

***

Machine-Learning Based Solver of Coupled-Partial Differential Equations

ANSYS, INC., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11995882 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2020) developed by three inventors Rishikesh Ranade, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; Derek Christopher Hill, Grantham, New Hampshire; and Jay Prakash Pathak, Pleasanton, California, for “Machine-learning based solver of coupled-partial differential equations.”

***

Mapping Inter-Well Porosity Using Tracers With Different Transport Properties

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11994020 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Hsieh Chen, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Martin E. Poitzsch, Northumberland, New Hampshire; and Hooisweng Ow, Woburn, Massachusetts, for “Mapping inter-well porosity using tracers with different transport properties.”

***

Technologies for Providing Accelerated Functions as a Service in a Disaggregated Architecture

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11995330 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by nine inventors Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; Evan Custodio, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Joe Grecco, Saddle Brook, New Jersey; Henry Mitchel, Wayne, New Jersey; Rahul Khanna, Portland, Oregon; Slawomir Putyrski, Gdynia, Poland; Sujoy Sen, Beaverton, Oregon; and Paul Dormitzer, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Technologies for providing accelerated functions as a service in a disaggregated architecture.”

***

Augmented Reality Headset With Varied Opacity for Navigated Robotic Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC, Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11992373 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2019) developed by five inventors Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts; Dale Earle, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Keiichi Matsuda, London, United Kingdom, for “Augmented reality headset with varied opacity for navigated robotic surgery.”

***