NH patents through June 16

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 16.

***

System and Method of Object Tracking Using Weight Confirmation

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12008513 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2022) developed by Shahzad Farooq Kirmani, Scarborough, Maine, and Alex Seiger, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System and method of object tracking using weight confirmation.”

***

Method for Calculating the Thickness of the Trailing and Leading Edges on a Blade Profile

SAFRAN AEROSPACE COMPOSITES, Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12005666 B2, initially filed Aug. 7, 2020) developed by four inventors Damien Vincent Le Cloarec, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Clement Giacovelli, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Jeffrey Steven Sherman, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Mickaelle Lucie Alicia Thomas, Moissy-Cramayel, France, for “Method for calculating the thickness of the trailing and leading edges on a blade profile.”

***

Fluid Top-Off Detection and Control System

PITCO FRIALATOR, INC., Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12007798 B2, initially filed March 15, 2019) developed by three inventors Michael T. Fecteau, Derry, New Hampshire; Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Fluid top-off detection and control system.”

***

Nanobodies Against Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Inhibitory Factor (Cif)

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12006355 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2021) developed by five inventors Bruce D. Hammock, Davis, California; Natalia Vasylieva, Davis, California; Jiexian Dong, Davis, California; Christophe Morisseau, West Sacramento, California; and Dean R. Madden, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Nanobodies against cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) inhibitory factor (Cif).”

***

VoIP and Native Carrier Call Integration

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12010601 B2, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “VoIP and native carrier call integration.”

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12010135 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2023) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

***

Handgun Slide With Integral Compensator

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12007189 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2022) developed by four inventors Sean P. Toner, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Phillip H. Strader, Stratham, New Hampshire; Dan M. Hochberg, Epping, New Hampshire; and Luke E. Morenz, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Handgun slide with integral compensator.”

***

Package Tracking Systems and Methods

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12008514 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2022) developed by four inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Harry Lee Deffebach, III, Melbourne Beach, Florida; and Krenar Komoni, Worcester, Massachusetts, for “Package tracking systems and methods.”

***

Predator Reactive Multi-Layer Repellant Device

MAX A DIFFERENT BREED L.L.C., North Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12004501 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2021) developed by James Grimes Crotty, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Carrie Sue Lyons, Dana Point, California, for “Predator reactive multi-layer repellant device.”

***

Augmented Reality Guidance for Spinal Surgery With Stereoscopic Displays

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12010285 B2, initially filed July 14, 2023) developed by Carlos Quiles Casas, Badajoz, Spain, for “Augmented reality guidance for spinal surgery with stereoscopic displays.”

***

Modular Assembly for a Portable Hemodialysis System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12005169 B2, initially filed April 12, 2022) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire; and David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “Modular assembly for a portable hemodialysis system.”

***

Electronic Device

ONWARD MEDICAL N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1031052 S1, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by Raymond Balch, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Miguel Angel Herrera Macias, North Vancouver, Canada, for “Electronic device.”

***

Optical Systems for Head-Worn Computers

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12007562 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2022) developed by three inventors Nima L. Shams, San Jose, California; John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire; and John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California, for “Optical systems for head-worn computers.”

***

System and Method for Consistent Metadata Access Based on Local Locks Semantics in a Multi-Node Cluster

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY, LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12007976 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by five inventors Vladimir Shveidel, Pardes-Hana, Israel; Bar David, Rishon Lezion, Israel; David Bernard, Westford, Massachusetts; Jason E. Raff, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Shari A. Vietry, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “System and method for consistent metadata access based on local locks semantics in a multi-node cluster.”

***

Dynamic Navigation of Autonomous Vehicle With Safety Infrastructure

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12005586 B2, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by five inventors Stephen Charles Paschall, II, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Justin Croyle, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Shilpi Gupta, Somerville, Massachusetts; Anatoly Mitlin, Swampscott, Massachusetts; and Ashish Shah, Lincoln, Massachusetts, for “Dynamic navigation of autonomous vehicle with safety infrastructure.”

***

BCMA Chimeric Antigen Receptors

2SEVENTY BIO, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12006369 B2, initially filed July 18, 2019) developed by Richard Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Kevin Friedman, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “BCMA chimeric antigen receptors.”

***

Methods and Systems for Prevention of Vendor Data Abuse

Twelve inventors Supreeth Hosur Nagesh Rao, Cupertino, California; Navindra Yadav, Cupertino, California; Ravi Sankuratri, Cupertino, California; Alok Lalit Wadhwa, Milipitas, California; Aria Rahadian, San Jose, California; Bharathwaj Sankara Viswanathan, Mountain View, California; Brady Schulman, Milford, New Hampshire; Matthew Finn, Lebanon, Georgia; Ravi Shanker Prasad, Fremont, California; Vasil Dochkov Yordanov, San Jose, California; Yiwei Wang, San Jose, California; and Zhiwen Zhang, San Jose, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12010124 B2, initially filed June 1, 2021) for “Methods and systems for prevention of vendor data abuse.”

***

System and Method for Virtualizing Hot-Swappable PCIe Devices for Virtual Machines

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY, LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12008391 B2, initially filed May 25, 2021) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Thomas N. Dibb, Rutland, Massachusetts, for “System and method for virtualizing hot-swappable PCIe devices for virtual machines.”

***

Opportunistic Charging System for an Automated Storage and Retrieval System

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12009678 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2019) developed by four inventors Matthew W. Coady, Hollis, New Hampshire; William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; David A. Lachance, Waltham, Massachusetts; and David Eiselen, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Opportunistic charging system for an automated storage and retrieval system.”

***

Centralized Fleet Management System for Optimizing Task Assignment

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12008496 B1, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by seven inventors Jai Vasanth, Kirkland, Washington; Todd Greenwalt, Kirkland, Washington; Olia Kerzhner, Port Townsend, Washington; Sarfraz Banglawala, Glastonbury, Connecticut; James Plumley, Pelham, New Hampshire; Anatoly Mitlin, Swampscott, Massachusetts; and Matthew Paul Bell, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Centralized fleet management system for optimizing task assignment.”