NH patents through July 28

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 28.

***

Systems and Methods of Arrhythmia Detection

BRAVEHEART WIRELESS INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12042251 B2, initially filed April 24, 2020) developed by four inventors Stephen A. McCalmont, Hollis, New Hampshire; Stuart P. MacEachern, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Ralph L. Beck, Sterling, Massachusetts; and Anthony Falcone, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods of arrhythmia detection.”

***

Off-Axis Projectile Guidance

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12044506 B1, initially filed June 15, 2021) developed by three inventors Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire; Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; and Court E. Rossman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Off-axis projectile guidance.”

***

Push Broom Clutter Rejection Using a Multimodal Filter

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12046032 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2021) developed by five inventors Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jay W. Coffey, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Jason R. Lane, Brookline, New Hampshire; Davis A Lange, Sturbridge, Massachusetts; and Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, Massachusetts, for “Push broom clutter rejection using a multimodal filter.”

***

Light-Based Guidance for Package Tracking Systems

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12045765 B1, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for “Light-based guidance for package tracking systems.”

***

Multiple Context Issue for Single UE in the Network

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12047897 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India, for “Multiple context issue for single UE in the network.”

***

Cassette System Integrated Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12044228 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Cassette system integrated apparatus.”

***

Rest Client Scaling Over HTTP/1.1

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12047431 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Mukesh Singhal, Pune, India; Girish Desai, Maharashtra, India; and Raghu Kota, Bangalore, India, for “Rest client scaling over HTTP/1.1.”

***

Fluid Pumping Systems, Devices and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12044229 B2, initially filed July 21, 2023) developed by seven inventors Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; and Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Fluid pumping systems, devices and methods.”

***

Active Control of Communications Bus for Cyber-Attack Mitigation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12045381 B2, initially filed June 28, 2021) developed by Michael J. Weber, Warrenton, Virginia, for “Active control of communications bus for cyber-attack mitigation.”

***

SON Assisted RAT Selection for UE in a Virtualized RAN Environment

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12048034 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by Ketan Supanekar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “SON assisted RAT selection for UE in a virtualized RAN environment.”

***

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1036090 S1, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

***

Hockey Stick With Variable Stiffness Blade

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12042706 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2018) developed by Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada, and Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, for “Hockey stick with variable stiffness blade.”

***

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1036101 S1, initially filed Dec. 29, 2023) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Denver, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Denver, Colorado, for “Sock.”

***

Electronic Storage Device

BLOCK, INC., Oakland, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1036450 S1, initially filed Jan. 24, 2023) developed by eight inventors Max Joseph Guise, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Isreal Blagdan, San Francisco, California; Yenliang Chen, San Francisco, California; Jesse Dorogusker, Palo Alto, California; Bradley Ryan, Denver, California; Nicholas Slaney, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Thomas Templeton, Piedmont, California; and Daniel Wilson, Arroyo Grande, California, for “Electronic storage device.”

***

Shield for Filament in an Ion Source

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12046443 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2021) developed by six inventors Klaus Becker, Kensington, New Hampshire; Luigi G. Amato, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Elvis Gomez, Atkinson, New Hampshire; David Burgdorf, Rockport, Massachusetts; Victor Theriault, Hamilton, Massachusetts; and Thomas Stewart, Nelson, Canada, for “Shield for filament in an ion source.”

***

Architectures for Detecting USB Type-C Device Exposure to Liquids

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION, San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12045111 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2022) developed by four inventors Shopitham Ram, San Jose, California; David Neal, Chester, New Hampshire; Savan Javia, Austin, Texas; and Carl Finke, Northport, New York, for “Architectures for detecting USB type-C device exposure to liquids.”

***

Applicator

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC., West Chester, Pennsylvania has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1036656 S1, initially filed Sept. 16, 2020) developed by four inventors Matthew Gene Davidson, Venice, California; Jayson Michael Rieger, Charlottesville, Virginia; Eugene Scavola, Charlottesville, Virginia; and Paul Daly, Plymouth, New Hampshire, for “Applicator.”

***

Use of Polyvinylacetate Polymers or Copolymers to Increase the Viscosity of the Isocyanate Component of a Two-Component Curable Polymeric System

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, Duesseldorf, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12043731 B2, initially filed March 17, 2021) developed by five inventors Chih-Min Cheng, Westford, Massachusetts; Zachary Bryan, Middletown, Connecticut; James Murray, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Li Kang, Middletown, Connecticut; and Shuhua Jin, Cheshire, Connecticut, for “Use of polyvinylacetate polymers or copolymers to increase the viscosity of the isocyanate component of a two-component curable polymeric system.”

***

Long and High Resolution Structures Formed by Additive Manufacturing Techniques

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12042992 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2022) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Long and high resolution structures formed by additive manufacturing techniques.”

***

Medical Fluid Drain Containers and Related Systems and Methods

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12042587 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Jun Yi, Norman, Oklahoma, for “Medical fluid drain containers and related systems and methods.”

***

Scanning Ureteroscope for Maximizing Efficiency in Laser Lithotripsy

GYRUS ACMI, INC., Westborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12042162 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2021) developed by Tailin Fan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Scanning ureteroscope for maximizing efficiency in laser lithotripsy.”

***

Activin Type 2 Receptor Binding Proteins Methods of Making Them

ACCELERON PHARMA INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12042524 B2, initially filed April 15, 2021) developed by five inventors Ravindra Kumar, Acton, Massachusetts; Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; Dianne Sako, Medford, Massachusetts; and Roselyne Castonguay, Watertown, Massachusetts, for “Activin type 2 receptor binding proteins methods of making them.”

***

Fast Resynchronization of a Mirrored Aggregate Using Disk-Level Cloning

NETAPP, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12045489 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2022) developed by six inventors Sangramsinh Pandurang Pawar, Bedford, Massachusetts; Bhoovaraghan Subramanian, Cary, North Carolina; William Derby Dallas, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Sowkoor Sunad Bhandary, Morrisville, North Carolina; Rajesh Rajarman, Action, Massachusetts; and FNU Sahasranshu, Cary, North Carolina, for “Fast resynchronization of a mirrored aggregate using disk-level cloning.”