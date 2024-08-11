If you like funky stamps, get mail from the Aviation Museum of NH

When the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire sends out snail mail, the envelopes are often covered with old aviation-related stamps, as shown above.

The museum buys air mail stamps in bulk from dealers at a discount – “sometimes as much as 50 percent,” according to a note accompanying the above letter. “That means good savings for us on postage and allows us to promote aviation.”

The note points out that the stamps are not from the museum’s collection, a “nearly complete set of mint US airmail stamps in our archive.” The collection, alas, does not include the “upside down Jenny” stamp from 1918 that’s worth six figures.