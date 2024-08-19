NH patents through Aug. 18

System, Method, and Apparatus for Estimating Liquid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12059547 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “System, method, and apparatus for estimating liquid delivery.”

Nucleic Acid Constructs for Co-Expression of Chimeric Antigen Receptor and Transcription Factor, Cells Containing and Therapeutic Use Thereof

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12060394 B2, initially filed April 28, 2017) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Albert Gacerez, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Nucleic acid constructs for co-expression of chimeric antigen receptor and transcription factor, cells containing and therapeutic use thereof.”

Blood Circuit Assembly for a Hemodialysis System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12059516 B2, initially filed July 25, 2023) developed by six inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Blood circuit assembly for a hemodialysis system.”

Method and Apparatus for Quantitative Hyperspectral Fluorescence and Reflectance Imaging for Surgical Guidance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061328 B2, initially filed May 8, 2023) developed by four inventors Pablo A. Valdes, Hanover, New Hampshire; David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada, for “Method and apparatus for quantitative hyperspectral fluorescence and reflectance imaging for surgical guidance.”

Method and Apparatus for Magnetic Sensor Producing a Changing Magnetic Field

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061246 B2, initially filed March 14, 2022) developed by Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for magnetic sensor producing a changing magnetic field.”

Methods and Apparatus for Sensor Data Consistency

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061937 B2, initially filed June 22, 2022) developed by Ricardo Scheinkerman, Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Methods and apparatus for sensor data consistency.”

Augmented Reality Guidance for Spinal Surgery With Stereoscopic Displays and Magnified Views

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12063338 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2024) developed by Carlos Quiles Casas, Badajoz, Spain, for “Augmented reality guidance for spinal surgery with stereoscopic displays and magnified views.”

Connector With Captive Interface

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12062878 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2023) developed by five inventors Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Gary E. Schrader, Manchester, New Hampshire; Charles L. York, Bow, New Hampshire; Andison Fernandez, Pennsauken, New Jersey; and Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey, for “Connector with captive interface.”

Headgear Shroud Assembly

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12059048 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2021) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Headgear shroud assembly.”

Systems and Methods for Managing Security Events Using a Graphical User Interface

JOHNSON CONTROLS TYCO IP HOLDINGS LLP, Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061769 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by three inventors Robert Pearson, Dover, Massachusetts; Sanela Suljic, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Brian Richard, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for managing security events using a graphical user interface.”

Systems and Methods for Verified Communication Between Mobile Applications

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK , N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12062045 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by three inventors Howard Spector, Street, Maryland; Scott H Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Dave Carey, Middletown, Delaware, for “Systems and methods for verified communication between mobile applications.”

Glucosylceramide Synthase Inhibitors

GENZYME CORPORATION, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12060349 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by eighteen inventors Elyse Bourque, Blaine, Washington; Mario A. Cabrera-Salazar, Brighton, Massachusetts; Cassandra Celatka, Hull, Massachusetts; Seng H. Cheng, Natick, Massachusetts; Bradford Hirth, Littleton, Massachusetts; Andrew Good, Wallingford, Connecticut; Katherine Jancsics, Wilmington, Massachusetts; John Marshall, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Markus Metz, Encinitas, California; Ronald K. Scheule, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Renato Skerlj, W. Newton, Massachusetts; Yibin Xiang, Dracut, Massachusetts; Zhong Zhao, Wayland, Massachusetts; John Leonard, Manchester, New Hampshire; Thomas Natoli, Revere, Massachusetts; Elina Makino, Winchester, Massachusetts; Herve Husson, Boston, Massachusetts; and Oxana Beskrovnaya, Southborough, Massachusetts, for ”Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors.”

Thiadiazole IRAK4 Inhibitors

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., Foster City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12060351 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by twelve inventors Stephen Ammann, Redwood City, California; Elizabeth M. Bacon, Burlingame, California; Gediminas Brizgys, San Carlos, California; Elbert Chin, San Mateo, California; Chienhung Chou, Dublin, California; Jeromy J. Cottell, Redwood City, California; Marilyn Ndukwe, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Marina Shatskikh, San Francisco, California; James G. Taylor, Burlingame, California; Nathan E. Wright, Foster City, California; Zheng-Yu Yang, Palo Alto, California; and Sheila M. Zipfel, San Mateo, California, for ”Thiadiazole IRAK4 inhibitors.”

Systems, Methods, and Devices for Current Sensing

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12062973 B2, initially filed March 25, 2022) developed by Tim Wen Hui Yu, Fremont, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and devices for current sensing.”

Generating Aggregate Data Geospatial Grid Cells for Encoding in Vector Tiles

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061784 B2, initially filed March 10, 2022) developed by Smridh Malhotra, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Liujian Qian, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Generating aggregate data geospatial grid cells for encoding in vector tiles.”

Efficient Path State Reporting for Uniform Host Attachment Configuration

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061809 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2022) developed by Dave J. Lindner, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mrinalini Chavan, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Efficient path state reporting for uniform host attachment configuration.”

High Fidelity Restriction Endonucleases

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12060587 B2, initially filed April 9, 2021) developed by ten inventors Zhenyu Zhu, Beverly, Massachusetts; Aine Quimby, Newton, New Hampshire; Shengxi Guan, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Dapeng Sun, Arlington, Massachusetts; Yishu Huang, Shanghai, China; Xuhui Lai, Shanghai, China; Siu-hong Chan, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Xianghui Li, Shanghai, China; Shuang-Yong Xu, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Chunhua Zhang, Ipswich, Massachusetts, for “High fidelity restriction endonucleases.”

Bendable Sensor Device for Monitoring Joint Extension and Flexion

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12059591 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana, for “Bendable sensor device for monitoring joint extension and flexion.”

Portable In-Line Dieless Crimping Tool

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12062880 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by Peter Matthew Wason, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Portable in-line dieless crimping tool.”

Policy-Based Workload Orchestration for Enterprise Networks

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12063269 B2, initially filed March 16, 2023) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Policy-based workload orchestration for enterprise networks.”

Retrographic Sensor Cartridge

GELSIGHT, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1038773 S1, initially filed April 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Janos Rohaly, Concord, Massachusetts; Micah Kimo Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nicholas Lauder, Medford, Massachusetts; and Edward H Adelson, Winchester, Massachusetts, for ”Retrographic sensor cartridge.”

Policy Expressions Using QUIC Connection Identifiers

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12063282 B2, initially filed April 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota; Rajvardhan Somraj Deshmukh, San Jose, California; and Nancy Patricia Cam-Winget, Mountain View, California, for “Policy expressions using QUIC connection identifiers.”

Oblique Tip Endoscope With Zero Degree Field Angle

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12059129 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2022) developed by seven inventors Pere Bresco Torras, Barcelona, Spain; Maria Degollada Bastos, Barcelona, Spain; Juan Carles Mateu Prununosa, Barcelona, Spain; Angel Guerra Garcia, Barcelona, Spain; Mireille Akilian, Candia, New Hampshire; Allen An, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Nikolai Begg, Wellesley, Massachusetts, for “Oblique tip endoscope with zero degree field angle.”

Building Management System With Blockchain Ledger

TYCO FIRE & SECURITY GMBH, Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061452 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by three inventors Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Walter A. Martin, Ballymena, United Kingdom; and Danny Hyun, Irvine, California, for “Building management system with blockchain ledger.”

Cable Clips for Wire Management

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12062894 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2020) developed by Kurt Naugler, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Cable clips for wire management.”

Accessory for Disc Refiner

VALMET AB, Sundsvall, Sweden has been assigned a patent (No. US 12060680 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2022) developed by Robert Short, Antrim, New Hampshire, for “Accessory for disc refiner.”

Renewable Energy System Controls

FORM ENERGY, INC., Somerville, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12061454 B1, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by three inventors Aly Eldeen O. Eltayeb, Boston, Massachusetts; Benjamin Michael Jenkins, Durham, New Hampshire; and Marco Ferrara, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Renewable energy system controls.”