Four states will vote on adding ranked-choice voting and one on opposing it

Alaska, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon will have citizen initiatives on the ballot Nov. 5 about adopting ranked-choice voting for some races and Colorado might or might not have one as well, while Missouri will have a vote on whether to prohibit it. Ballotpedia has a story here.

N.H. State Rep Ellen Reed will once again attempt to get it adopted in New Hampshire when the legislature reconvenes, judging from her bill request.

Variations of ranked-choice voting as an alternative to first-past-the-post systems are currently used statewide in Maine and Alaska, and in Hawaii for certain elections. Fourteen states contain localities that either use or are scheduled to begin using RCV in municipal elections, and 10 states have enacted legislation prohibiting the use of RCV in any elections.