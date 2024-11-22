Remote weather monitoring expands on Mt. Washington

by | Nov 22, 2024 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

Remote weather monitoring expands on Mt. Washington

On November 21, five new remote weather monitoring stations went live along the Mount Washington Cog Railway, on the western side of New England’s highest peak. The expansion of the Mount Washington Regional Mesonet (MWRM) kicks off an extensive expansion to enhance weather monitoring in the White Mountains and across New Hampshire.  At the end of the next four years, 11 original stations in the WMRM will be modernized and the total number will grow to more than 36, with plans to grow the mesonet into a statewide monitoring network.  

Details from MountWashington.org are here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest