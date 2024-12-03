Science on Tap: The Air We Breathe

The SEE Science Center’s twelfth season of Science on Tap discussions continues on December 10th. Science on Tap events are free, informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic.

On Tuesday December 10 the topic will be: The Hyper Local Air We Breathe. Join us to learn how our constructed environment affects air quality. Discover how monitoring at the neighborhood and home level can inform city planning and zoning requirements. Discuss what steps can lead to more equitable health outcomes. Our panelists will include Catherine Beahm, SIP Planning Administrator Air Resources Division New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, Dr. Jeffrey Underhill, retired chief air quality scientist Department of Environmental Services, and Aaron Krycki, Environmental Health Supervisor, Manchester Health Department.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/