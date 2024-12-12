December snow-killing “rain on snow” events have increased by 46%

After yet another warm-rain-killing-snowpack event, New Hampshire Bulletin reports on analysis showing that it’s not our imagination: they really have increased.
ROS days increased 17 percent between 1981-2010 and 1991-2020, Peachey found. Even more telling is that ROS days in December increased 46 percent between the two climatologies. In the earlier climatology, ROS days peaked in April with a smaller peak in November. But in the later climatology, the smaller peak occurred in December instead.