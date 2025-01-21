Museum of White Mountains looks at our disappearing winters

Nobody wears snowshoes like that any more - and at the rate climate is being changed, we'll soon hardly need any at all. Undated photograph of an unknown couple in a winter scene, reproduced from the Guy L. Shorey Collection, Mount Washington Observatory.

The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University will debut Silent Shifts: Evolving Winters in the White Mountains, a new exhibition that traces how our experience of winter in the region has changed over the last 150 years and how it will continue to change. The exhibition will explore how these changes are affected by shifts in our climate, technology and access to the outdoors. It will feature art works of various media, historical and contemporary winter recreational equipment, and many modern and historical photographs that contrast today’s environment. The free exhibition will be open to the public through Saturday, March 29.

The exhibition was co-curated by Museum of the White Mountains Director Meghan Doherty and photographer Joe Klementovich.

Historically, New Hampshire winters were colder and snowier than they are today. Climate models indicate that at the current rate of warming, the duration of snow cover of at least six inches deep in the White Mountains could decrease from three months to only two to three weeks, and the Seacoast region is projected to no longer have consistent winter snow cover by the end of the century.

For more information about this special exhibition or the Museum of the White Mountains, visit www.plymouth.edu/mwm/.