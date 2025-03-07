Science Cafe NH: The science of meditation

On Tuesday, March 18, Science Cafe NH will discuss the Science of Meditation. It will explore the physiological, psychological, and spiritual benefits of meditation. This event involves discussions that delve into how meditation impacts brain function, emotional regulation, and overall well-being. Participants can learn about various meditation techniques and how they influence cognitive processes and stress reduction.
Science Cafe NH is now held at Soel Sistas, 30 Temple St. in downtown Nashua (in what locals still call Indian Head Plaza). It runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more info facebook.com/sciencecafenh
Sorry Science Cafe NH – IMHO meditation is not a science but a belief system lacking self-criticism, almost like a religion. See National Institute of Health report:
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5353526/