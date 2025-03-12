Blindly-following-GPS error of the day

A driver following their GPS drove onto a beginner slope at Cannon Mountain Ski Area, reports the Union-Leader. It happened before the ski area was open.

The area is clearly marked, Jace Wirth, Cannon’s general manager, said, and mistaking the slopes for a roadway “would be quite difficult and you would pass multiple signs.”

There’s a dirt road in my town that once connected to the neighboring town, passing through a creek. It has long since been abandoned but still shows up on some GPS maps. We’ve put up a big sign saying “Your GPS is wrong” but every now and then people try anyway.